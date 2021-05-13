Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s 'Same Mindset' After Recent Breakups Could Be Key To Success This Time!

Worried Bennifer 2.0 might not last? Not sure it’s even the right decision for Jennifer Lopez after her breakup from Alex Rodriguez? Well, new scoop from a source might settle your thoughts on her reunion with Ben Affleck!

According to People, a Latin music insider thinks Ben and Jen’s relationship is actually the best thing for both of them right now! They explained why, saying:

“Ben and Jennifer were in the same mindset after their breakups.”

Related: Jennifer Garner ‘Doesn’t Want To Be A Part Of The Circus’ That Is Bennifer

Obviously, the Shotgun Wedding star is reeling from her broken engagement to the former MLB player — after nasty cheating rumors spread around the internet. But the Batman lead has been just as heartbroken in recent months. After getting together with his Deep Water co-star Ana de Armas (anyone else sensing a pattern here?), the duo grew hot and heavy through quarantine before ending their relationship in January. The Red Sox fan got so love sick, he was even caught getting rid of a life-size cardboard cutout of his ex in the trash!

It’s been a rough time for both of the celebs, clearly… but there could be hope! While the source isn’t quite sure this new fling is a happily ever after or just a bit of rebound fun, they’re pretty sure the reconnection is “good” for both A-listers. The outlet learned:

“Whether they end up together or not it’s good for both of them now. And not that surprising.”

Yeah, not that surprising now that we know the 48-year-old was pining after the musician WHILE she was still engaged! Luckily, it seems like he kept his distance enough not to cause cheating rumors of his own, but Ben was strategically getting his name back in the Papi songstress’ mind just before her split!

Related: Here’s Why Jennifer Called It Quits With A-Rod For Good — AND Why It Took So Long!

As you know, J-Rod broke off their four year relationship in mid-April, and just days later, Ben was caught catching rides to and from her home! Earlier this week, the presumed couple were even spotted on a week-long vacation in Big Sky, Montana! In the snapshot proof, Jennifer Garner’s ex was seen driving his lady, who sat in the passenger seat. They arrived back to El Lay Sunday in a private jet, an insider saying:

“[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It’s all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy.”

Sounds like all good news to us! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you agree that Bennifer could be a good thing for both lovers? Or do you think the couple’s rocky past is enough to close the door on a relationship for good? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Instar & Jennifer Lopez/Instagram]