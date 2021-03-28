Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s Mansion Was Broken Into While They WERE There!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello got the scare of their lives when their Los Angeles mansion was broken into this week, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that the pair were even home as the thieves made their way in through a window!

Related: Shawn Mendes Kisses Camila Cabello’s Toes In V-Day Post — SO Cringe!

The crooks reportedly made a break for it once they realized they weren’t in the pad alone, but not before swiping the keys to Mendes’ G-Wagon and making a quick getaway. Police were quickly called to the house, and the couple was both unharmed in the incident. At this time, the LAPD’s investigation is ongoing.

We cannot imagine how terrifying the situation must have been. Who knows what could have happened!

As fans may know, Shawn and Camila have been together for nearly two years. The couple have even been quarantining with each other during the pandemic. You’ve probably seen the famous photograph of their expressionless faces as they zombie walked with coffee in their hands.

In October 2020, the Wonder crooner gushed to Ryan Seacrest about all the free time he has got to spend with his girlfriend while in lock down.

“I think that we really learned how to be there for each other because we were dating for some months, and it was like we were together, but she was doing her thing, and I was doing my thing and doing our best to help each other. There was definitely a moment in that pandemic where we became doing ‘our’ thing. And this turned into an ‘our thing’ and not a ‘you thing’ and a ‘me thing.’”

Poetic, Shawn! LOLz.

In all seriousness, though, we’re glad to hear the two are okay!

[Image via Camila Cabello/Instagram]