Jennifer Garner 'Doesn’t Want To Be A Part Of The Circus' That Is Ben Affleck's Reunion With Jennifer Lopez!

Before there was Bennifer, there was Bennifer… or is it the other way around?

Jennifer Garner never seemed to have a problem with any of Ben Affleck’s relationships post-divorce, but we wonder if things are different now that it’s Jennifer Lopez. After all, J.Lo is the woman he was with before her, and in his own words, the actor fell in love with the Alias alum on the set of Daredevil, while he was still engaged to the singer. He’s now gone from Bennifer 1.0 to Bennifer 2.0 and back again!

After the demise of J-Rod, when the exes were seen hanging out again “as friends,” a source for Entertainment Tonight said:

“Jen isn’t bothered by Ben hanging out with J.Lo or anyone else. She wants what is best for Ben.”

But now that the pair have shared a romantic getaway to Montana and we’ve officially entered Bennifer 3.0 (Or is it 1.1?), have her feelings changed? Not much, according to an E! News insider, besides maybe some annoyance at being dragged back into the narrative. She definitely “doesn’t want to be a part of the circus or media attention in any way,” the insider said.

They added:

“She’s trying to live her life and raise her kids and the last thing she wants to be doing is be dealing with Ben’s love life. Her focus is always on the kids’ happiness and Ben being a good father.”

As far as we can tell, the 49-year-old has much more important things to do than worry about an early aughts tabloid headline resurgence. On Wednesday, she posted a video to Instagram of herself and Yes Day co-star Edgar Ramirez visiting a migrant shelter in Arizona. She wrote in part:

“People are good. Along with the incredible people who welcome weary travelers to Casa Alitas, we met organizations offering legal services, doctors volunteering medical care, and we spent time with the Green Valley-Sahuarita Samaritans, who took Edgar and me to crosses marking bodies found along the migrant’s desert path—in this case a young man who had died of dehydration and, not far away, a cross honoring the recovered body of a stillborn baby. The Samaritans’ ceremony ends with ‘Presente’, acknowledging the traveler’s spirit, and our connection to them. ♥️”

The actress concluded:

“This is a thorny, politicized issue, but with babies and children at the center—it is on us to keep working together toward solutions. Thank you, Edgar, for adding your heart to our trip. And thank you to everyone in Tucson, AZ, for taking the time to tell us your stories. ♥️”

How incredible.

Next up on the docket? A visit to her native West Virginia with Senator Joe Manchin and First Lady Jill Biden to tour a local vaccination center, per USA Today. So yeah, the lady clearly doesn’t have time to be following all the Ben/J.Lo/Alex Rodriguez drama like the rest of us.

Good for her, honestly — keep up the amazing work, Jennifer!

