Ben Affleck Ditches Wedding Ring Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors!!!

Uh oh! Ben Affleck is no longer wearing his wedding amid those divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez!

According to TMZ, the actor went to one of his children had a recital on Friday night. Pictures obtained by the outlet showed he pulled up in his car to the school. And when Ben moved to push up the sun visor, his ring finger was bare! Yep, you read that right. His wedding band was nowhere in sight! Check it out (below):

Ben Affleck Out Without Wedding Ring, First Time Since Split from J Lo | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/iuW558EA3C — TMZ (@TMZ) May 18, 2024

Related: Ben Affleck Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation After Tom Brady’s Roast!



This ringless sighting comes amid speculation Jennifer and Ben are about to pull the plug on their marriage. As we reported, a source told InTouch the couple is experiencing some serious marriage problems right now. Things got so bad that the 51-year-old filmmaker “reached a breaking point” and “moved out” of their house in Los Angeles and now “they’re headed for a divorce.” Oh no!

We would take a report from InTouch with a grain of salt normally. However, there are waaay too many signs pointing to there, unfortunately, being trouble in paradise for the pair! For starters, Ben was seen leaving a home in Brentwood, where he’s reportedly been staying lately. Further raising eyebrows, Jennifer liked an Instagram post this week about a toxic partner who “lacks integrity & emotional safety,” “doesn’t respect your time,” “lacks effective communication skills,” and more. Yikes! Then, the duo oddly were not seen together for 47 days. They didn’t even celebrate Mother’s Day with each other, according to People! It wasn’t until later this week they made their first appearance out together since March.

Whether or not all of this means they’re divorcing soon? It’s up in the air. Neither of them has addressed the rumors. Insiders are either saying they will or won’t break up. But one thing seems clear — all is not well for Bennifer. Especially since, despite the rumors, Ben and Jennifer wore their rings while out and about… until now. The Argo star ditching his wedding ring is not a good sign. Given the rumors about their marriage, you would think he’d keep that band on no matter what while stepping out in public in order to not spur on the chatter — unless there’s truth to the speculation.

We hate to think Ben and Jen’s marriage could be over again! Reactions to the photo, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via WENN]