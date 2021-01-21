Joe Biden's Celebrating America: Watch The Full Speeches & Performances From Katy Perry, John Legend, & More!

The start of a beautiful beginning!

Joe Biden was officially sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, finally putting an end to the four years of hell that was Donald Trump‘s term. *Cue Madam Vice President Kamala Harris‘ “we did it, Joe”*

As yesterday’s inauguration will go down in history for quite a few reasons (note the pandemic and Kamala officially becoming the first female, first Black, and first South Asian VP this country has ever seen), there was a lot to commemorate! Tom Hanks hosted Celebrating America, a special event calling for unity which featured speeches from Biden and Harris, as well as feel-good performances by Demi Lovato, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Katy Perry, and more!

Ch-ch-check them all out (below)!

President Joe Biden’s Full Speech

Vice President Kamala Harris’ Full speech

Demi Lovato Performs Lovely Day

John Legend Performs Feeling Good

Justin Timberlake And Ant Clemons Perform Better Days

Foo Fighters Perform Times Like These

Jon Bon Jovi Performs Here Comes The Sun

Bruce Springsteen Performs Land Of Hopes And Dreams

The Black Pumas Perform Colors

Tim McGraw & Tyler Hubbard Perform Undivided

Katy Perry Performs Firework Amid Fireworks Finale

Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton give special message

Full Video with Tom Hanks hosting

[Image via Katy Perry/Biden Inaugural Committee/YouTube.]