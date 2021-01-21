Joe Biden's Celebrating America: Watch The Full Speeches & Performances From Katy Perry, John Legend, & More!

The start of a beautiful beginning!
Joe Biden was officially sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, finally putting an end to the four years of hell that was Donald Trump‘s term. *Cue Madam Vice President Kamala Harris‘ “we did it, Joe”*
As yesterday’s inauguration will go down in history for quite a few reasons (note the pandemic and Kamala officially becoming the first female, first Black, and first South Asian VP this country has ever seen), there was a lot to commemorate! Tom Hanks hosted Celebrating America, a special event calling for unity which featured speeches from Biden and Harris, as well as feel-good performances by Demi Lovato, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Katy Perry, and more!
Ch-ch-check them all out (below)!
Contents [hide]
- 1 President Joe Biden’s Full Speech
- 2 Vice President Kamala Harris’ Full speech
- 3 Demi Lovato Performs Lovely Day
- 4 John Legend Performs Feeling Good
- 5 Justin Timberlake And Ant Clemons Perform Better Days
- 6 Foo Fighters Perform Times Like These
- 7 Jon Bon Jovi Performs Here Comes The Sun
- 8 Bruce Springsteen Performs Land Of Hopes And Dreams
- 9 The Black Pumas Perform Colors
- 10 Tim McGraw & Tyler Hubbard Perform Undivided
- 11 Katy Perry Performs Firework Amid Fireworks Finale
- 12 Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton give special message
- 13 Full Video with Tom Hanks hosting
President Joe Biden’s Full Speech
Vice President Kamala Harris’ Full speech
Demi Lovato Performs Lovely Day
John Legend Performs Feeling Good
Justin Timberlake And Ant Clemons Perform Better Days
Foo Fighters Perform Times Like These
Jon Bon Jovi Performs Here Comes The Sun
Bruce Springsteen Performs Land Of Hopes And Dreams
The Black Pumas Perform Colors
Tim McGraw & Tyler Hubbard Perform Undivided
Katy Perry Performs Firework Amid Fireworks Finale
Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton give special message
Full Video with Tom Hanks hosting
[Image via Katy Perry/Biden Inaugural Committee/YouTube.]