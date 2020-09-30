VOTE: Who Was This Month’s Best Dressed Celeb??

How has another month already passed?? We blame quarantine!!

While the days have continued to blend together, it seems celebs haven’t even noticed as they continue about their lives as normal! Don’t expect to see their outfits of the day consisting of yesterday’s PJs…

Kylie Jenner‘s white mini dress was a highlight of September, as was Demi Lovato‘s floral pink number just weeks ahead of her surprise split from Max Ehrich. She can definitely show him what he’s missing!

And of course, there was Rebel Wilson at the Venice Film Festival, who proudly flaunted her gorgeous curves in a shimmering iridescent gown.

There was plenty more fashion to come out over the past 30 days, just take a look (below)! Be sure to up and downvote your faves, though to find out who comes out on top!

[Image via Demi Lovato/Kylie Jenner/Elizabeth Stewart/Instagram]