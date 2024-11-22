Bethany Joy Lenz's Cult Killed Her Romance With THIS One Tree Hill Co-Star!

Bethany Joy Lenz‘s onscreen romance was almost real! She really started to fall for a co-star… and would have done more if it weren’t for her cult!

The actress opened up about what it was like being in a cult while also filming One Tree Hill in her new memoir Dinner for Vampires. At a recent concert, Tyler Hilton spilled some tea of his own — and reflected on the most unusual breakup of his life!

Related: One Tree Hill‘s Paul Teal Dead At 35

In a TikTok video posted on Monday, the singer, who played Chris Keller in the teen drama opposite Bethany’s character Haley James Scott, shared with the crowd:

“The book talks about a lot of personal stuff, and I went through a lot of that with her.”

But he wasn’t just a friend or co-star watching from afar — they were into each other! During Season 2 of the show, they “really fell for each other” and “started to catch feelings for real,” leading the producers to write a romance for their characters on the show and send them on tour together. There was just one little problem: Tyler had to be vetted by the Idaho-based cult Bethany was a part of, known as The Big House Family. He recalled:

“I started to get the vibe that she was in a cult. We had so many beautiful, deep conversations about religion and stuff and every once and a while I’d just get cult vibes. So I was really into her, though, and I was like, ‘Dude, I’m down with cults. I don’t care about that s**t.’”

Hah! Sweet… but also horribly naive.

Because he was willing to give the group a try, someone came to “suss” him out first, he shared:

“They came out to the show [while on tour in Portland] and they sussed me out. And they were like, ‘Yeah, he’s not the vibe.’ She was like, ‘Yeah, the cult said no.’”

Wow! That instantly killed the romance! He recalled:

“I didn’t really have an answer for that one. Normally, if you tell a girl, ‘Oh is there something I can do?’ But if the cult says, ‘No,’ you’re f**ked.”

The musician joked:

“I’d never really been broken up with by a cult before. That was a first time.”

LMFAO!

Brutal! The group leaders must’ve felt he wasn’t totally bought into their strict and religious ways or, perhaps more likely, maybe they thought they couldn’t manipulate him as well as others. Or maybe they thought she’d grow to care about him more than them? Hear the When the Stars Go Blue vocalist open up about this in-depth (below):

If you don’t know, the When Christmas Was Young star went on to marry and have kids with actress Megan Park. Bethany married the cult leader’s son Michael Galeotti Jr., with whom she shares her daughter Rosie. The leader, Michael Galeotti Sr., has denied cult allegations.

Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Warner Bros. Television & Tollin/Robbins Productions]