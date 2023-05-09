Bethenny Frankel BLASTS Kim Zolciak-Biermann & Kroy Amid Financial Troubles: ‘You Can’t Spend More Than You Make’

Bethenny Frankel has thoughts on the Kim Zolciak-Biermann tax situation.

If you’ve been keeping up, you’ll know the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann are on the outs after a report surfaced that they owe over $1 million to the IRS in unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018. Now, Bethenny is giving her two cents.

In a TikTok video posted on Monday, the Real Housewives of New York alum didn’t hold back:

“They’ve always been people who seem like they’re spending more than they have. He’s on a football salary, she’s on a Housewives salary, and they’re spending like the f**king plane is going down. And the thing is, you can’t spend more than you make.”

She continued:

“It’s the old Housewives model to get on the show, make no money — spend, spend, logo, logo, car, car, house, house, bankruptcy, foreclosure — because you can’t f**king keep up you’re writing checks you can’t cash — and it’s gross, it’s like what’s wrong with America.”

Kim, of course, came close to losing her mansion in a foreclosure auction earlier this year after she and Kroy defaulted on their $1.65 million mortgage loan.

As for Bethenny’s thoughts on their owed debts? She explained:

“Good. Pay the IRS. You’ve got to f**king pay. You want to play, you’ve got to f**king pay. These couples that bring everybody into every single detail like they’re perfect. Everyone gets humbled real quick.”

She continued:

“So these two [were like] ‘We’re so perfect and we’re so in love, and we have all this money and we’re spending,’ and the diamonds and this and the filters and the kids and everything, and then when the s**t goes sideways, you invited us in when it was going good and it looked like a fairy tale — or made us believe it was — well guess what? We’re coming out with you too. So no one’s going to f**king respect your privacy at this time because there is no privacy at this time.”

Whoa!!!

The businesswoman went on:

“I think I get particularly lit when people spend what they don’t have. It’s like, f**king up the whole system. It’s like, f**king with the IRS. Pay your goddamn bills.”

She concluded her rant:

“I f**king hate all show and no go. I hate fronting and stunting. Pay your f**king bills. That’s all I have to say.”

Watch the full thing (below):

DAMN! She went IN, y’all!

