Did Bethenny Frankel & Her Fiancé Break Up? Because He's Reportedly Been Out With Other Women...

Did Bethenny Frankel and her fiancé Paul Bernon go their separate ways??

The Real Housewives of New York City star may be a single woman after more than six years… Or, that’s at least what a new report says! On Sunday, a source told DeuxMoi the 53-year-old dumped Paul a few months ago — and he’s already moving on! The source dished:

“Bethenny broke up with Paul in February. Paul’s out dating publicly.”

Out dating publicly? Meaning he’s been seen out with other women?

Yikes! If true, we wonder what happened… And why she hasn’t spoken out about it! She usually doesn’t hesitate to speak her mind! And you’d think she’d want everyone to know he’s not stepping out on her with these other women he’s apparently dating!

Bethenny and Paul got engaged in March 2021 after three years of dating, but there’s been no wedding date in sight. Last summer, she told E! News that she and her (estranged?) man had no plans of getting married anytime soon, if at all:

“I don’t want to build a wedding. I love my life, I love my fiancé. He’s an amazing life partner and I don’t want to sign a contract with someone I love and I don’t want to plan a massive wedding for everybody else and not what we want.”

She added at the time:

“I like doing what you want, not what society wants you to do.”

Well, after everything she’s had to say about her marriage to ex-husband Jason Hoppy, we can’t blame her too much. But maybe Paul DID see marriage in his future, and they just couldn’t get over that difference of opinion?? We just hope Bethenny addresses things soon, now that it’s apparently out in the open!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do YOU believe the report? Let us know down in the comments!

