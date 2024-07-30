Has Bethenny Frankel Moved On After Her Messy Split With Ex-Fiancé Paul Bernon? THIS Seems Like Sure Evidence!

Is Bethenny Frankel no longer single? It sure looks like that based on a recent sighting!

The Real Housewives of New York City alum was having some fun in the sun on a beach in Saint-Tropez with 46-year-old German artist Niclas Castello on Wednesday, July 24. In pictures from their beach day, she was caught lounging on a chair in a coral one-piece suit, straw hat, and sunglasses while her shirtless man sat near her. Another showed him standing above her while looking at his phone.

Per Page Six, they were all smiles and chatted with each other throughout the day. And get this! Bethenny’s 14-year-old daughter Bryn joined them at the beach! Wow! She must really like this guy if she allowed her teen around him already! Check out pictures from their outing (below):

Bethenny Frankel enjoys beach day with German artist Niclas Castello on St. Tropez trip with daughter Bryn https://t.co/5kN4wsaKPp pic.twitter.com/iwOLtn2Zh4 — Page Six (@PageSix) July 26, 2024

Bethenny Frankel has been spotted enjoying a beach vacation in Saint-Tropez with German artist Niclas Castello following her split from fiance Paul Bernon. https://t.co/ROO3tvHxl9 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) July 26, 2024

As Perezcious readers know, this latest sighting of Bethenny comes after news broke in May that she called off her engagement to Paul Bernon after six years together. And their breakup got pretty nasty — all because he quickly moved on with Olivia Culpo’s older sister, Aurora.

When their relationship started to make headlines, the former reality star addressed the “embarrassing” and “shocking” situation on her Just B podcast this month, saying it left her gutted to hear how committed they were to each other. Yeesh! Fortunately for Bethenny, she won’t have to see their romance rubbed in her face anymore! Paul and Aurora are already over, which the former reality star made sure to tell everyone before The Culpo Sisters star was ready!

Hopefully, her next relationship comes with a lot less drama. And maybe it’s with this guy!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

