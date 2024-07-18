Aurora Culpo Reveals When & Why Paul Bernon Dumped Her -- And SLAMS Bethenny Frankel For Leaking The News!

It sounds like Aurora Culpo is really pissed at Bethenny Frankel for breaking the news of her split!

Earlier this month, a source confirmed to Page Six Aurora and new boyfriend Paul Bernon broke up after only two months of dating. However, the outlet wasn’t the one to break the news! While talking about how their romance was so “embarrassing” for her on her Just B With Bethenny podcast, the Real Housewives alum was the first to suggest Paul and Aurora were already over! She said at the time:

“I’m proud of myself, and I’m proud of the way I handled [the split]. I think this woman has learned a lot, too. Their actions cost them their relationship, which was brand-new, and who knows what would’ve happened?”

Jeez! That is so out of line for Bethenny to announce it! How did she even find out? did he tell her or something? Why did she think that was meant for the public??

Neither Paul nor Aurora had addressed their split… until now! Now the content creator is ready to share her side of the breakup story — and slam Bethenny for publicly announcing it before she was ready! Buckle up because she had A LOT to say! Girl did not hold back!

During the new episode of her Barely Filtered podcast on Wednesday, Aurora shared that she started to have doubts about her relationship with the 45-year-old film producer around the time of her sister Olivia Culpo’s wedding to NFL star Christian McCaffrey. Calling their romance “too much too soon,” she said:

“During the week before my sister’s wedding, I was having feelings like, ‘This relationship probably isn’t for me. He doesn’t want to have kids.’ I didn’t want that door to be closed.”

Although Aurora felt “overwhelmed,” she still invited her then-boyfriend to Rhode Island to go to the nuptials. However, they later decided not to have him attend the ceremony since their relationship “was new.” She wasn’t the only one who saw the issue…

As you may recall, before the wedding, Aurora had her younger sister on the podcast and asked to bring Paul as her date. However, Olivia banned her from bringing her “flavor of the month.” Speaking about that comment on Wednesday’s episode, Aurora insisted the former pageant queen was just “joking”! She was actually OK with her bringing Paul and meeting the fam! Whoa!

Here’s where it gets crazy. Aurora claims she asked her producers to cut that line from the final podcast:

“She just didn’t know him yet and also [Paul] didn’t want to come. We were joking and doing our banter thing and she said he was [my] flavor of the month. I said, ‘Don’t say that. That’s not fair [and] he’s gonna listen to that.’ She’s like, ‘That has nothing to do with him and everything to do with you.’ She was joking and I asked my producers if we could cut it.”

But they still left it in! Once Aurora realized this, she apologized to Paul — but he didn’t accept it! He dumped the former reality star “the next day!” AND OVER THE PHONE NO LESS! OUCH! Aurora recalled:

“He was not the flavor of the month. He was the flavor of two months. I would have preferred it to go longer, but unfortunately he dumped me. The next day, he called me and said ‘It’s not working.’”

Despite being “disappointed” by the breakup, she recognizes they weren’t meant to be. Aurora explained:

“There were things, like, he doesn’t want any more kids [and] I probably do want more kids. Our communication style was so different. I’m not someone who can give space when someone feels hurt. Like, I need to talk about things right away. … We’re not compatible and I would have known that had I let the relationship move at a logical pace, but that’s not how I operate.”

And according to Aurora, they got serious WAY too fast! She and Paul confessed their feelings for each other “right off the bat,” deciding to move in together, introduce her two kids to him, and start a show. Jeez! Kind of explains why he was offended by the “flavor of the month” comment, right?

Let’s get into the Bethenny of it all now…

Again, Aurora knows she and Paul’s relationship moved quickly. But what she didn’t need was for Bethenny to put her on blast for her opening up about it on her podcast! While she isn’t sorry for talking about it, she is sorry the Bravo star’s feelings were “hurt.” The social media personality said:

“Am I sorry that my boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend listened to my podcast episodes from weeks ago where I was gloating about being happy with this guy and in a new relationship? I can’t be sorry for that. Am I sorry that she felt bad and it hurt her feelings? Sure. I never want to make anyone feel bad.”

There wasn’t always bad blood with Bethenny. At first, Aurora thought it was “cool” Paul previously dated the Skinnygirl founder. She even “liked” her! The podcast host expressed:

“When I first found out that [Bethenny] was his ex-girlfriend, and I found out because I, obviously, looked at his Instagram and there were all photos of her, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’ When I went to Fairfield University, I actually remember one time passing out her Skinnygirl margarita at a Whole Foods and I [thought that] she’s such a hustler. … I always really liked her.”

Aurora noted that Paul also “only had nice things to say” about his ex. And since Paul and Bethenny were over, she “never thought” the reality star would listen to Barely Filtered. However, she did! And Bethenny was not afraid to give her feelings on the matter either — even breaking the news that the two broke up!

According to Aurora, the author “got the information from him,” meaning Paul! Wow! So he broke up with her, told Bethenny, and the television personality revealed it to the world? That’s pretty messed up! Aurora thinks so, too! She blasted Bethenny, saying:

“Bethenny comes out on her podcast saying, ‘My actions cost me my relationship’ and announces that her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend have broken up. PSA guys: It’s not a good look to announce the breakup of your ex-boyfriend with his new girlfriend. It’s not your story to tell, but she did.”

Damn! But she has a point! It definitely wasn’t cool of Bethenny to say anything about it — even if Paul was her ex first! Watch the podcast episode (below):

