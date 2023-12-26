Luann De Lesseps Slams Former RHONY Co-Star Bethenny Frankel Over 'Reality Reckoning' During Christmas Cabaret Show!

It appears Countess Luann won’t be joining her former Real Housewives of New York City co-star Bethenny Frankel in her “reality reckoning!”

Perezcious readers know the 53-year-old Frankel has been going after Bravo executive Andy Cohen and NBCUniversal for months, as she has been trying to get better treatment for reality TV stars. Many Bravolebrities have jumped ship and voiced their support for Bethenny’s quest. But don’t expect Luann de Lesseps to do the same! She shared her very honest opinions about the Skinnygirl founder and her mission while performing her show A Very Countess Christmas at 54 Below in New York City on Saturday.

According to Page Six, a source said the Welcome to Crappie Lake star was asked by a fan in the crowd about Bethenny — and she did not hold back her thoughts! Luann replied:

“Now back to Bethenny. You know, listen, why bite the hand that feeds you? Why bite Andy? Why bite NBC?”

The audience broke out into cheers. But Luann wasn’t done yet! She continued to roast her ex-castmate, saying:

“You know, just go off into the sunset. You make millions and gazillions of dollars. If you claim you do, then why are you still harping on us?”

Referencing one of Bethenny’s famous lines from RHONY, Luann concluded:

“Why are you talking about us? Leave us alone! Go to bed! Go to bed! Go to bed!”

Damn! Luann seems to be sick and tired of the “reality reckoning” mission! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

