Andy Cohen Announces RHONY Reboot With NEW Cast -- Plus Second Series With Fan Favorites!

Following a low-rated 13th season of Real Housewives of New York City, Bravo is ready to make changes! And they’re taking TWO strategies to return the iconic series to its pop culture place!

Speaking to Variety, executive producer Andy Cohen revealed he has a two-pronged plan. For one, Bravo is “rebooting and recasting” the series “most likely from scratch.” That means the team are searching across the Big Apple for a new bunch of Real Housewives to meet!

Andy opened up about the changes:

“There are thousands of stories to tell here. This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions.”

That sounds exciting! Andy sounded really optimistic about the casting opportunity with this reboot:

“I’ve got to tell you that in my almost 20 years working with Bravo, to me, this is the most exciting casting proposition that I’ve been involved with. We are quite literally looking for who will be the new Real Housewives of New York City! And I think this represents a tremendous opportunity for a rebirth of the show. What we’re looking for is everything that makes a great Housewife: fun, opinionated, successful, aspirational women who represent a side of New York that we want to see more of.”

The Bravo boss wasn’t done there, either. He also revealed to Variety that there’s a second RHONY on the horizon which will feature “ex-cast members from the original show over the years” returning to stir the pot!

He explained:

“Our loyal fans have spoken as to what they want to see and what they don’t want to see — and we’ve taken that all into account. And this is a series where you’re going to expect to see fan-favorites from the show’s great history. It’s organic, you know? They were in each other’s lives, and they are in each other’s lives. We’re looking at people who are beloved by fans.”

Cohen revealed Bravo is internally referring to the show as RHONY: Throwback and RHONY: Legacy, though they don’t have a final name yet. And while he didn’t specifically mention who will return, he did do a Jill Zarin impression, joking about what she might say if invited:

“Jill is gonna be, like, ‘Am I getting my apple back?'”

FYI, the reboot is “being developed and produced for Bravo,” while the throwback may end up streaming on Peacock. Time will tell.

[Image via Bravo/Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]