Bianca Censori Back With Kanye West After 'Break'! Look!

So was this really a “break”? Or were they just… in different places for a couple days??

We heard so much this week about how Bianca Censori was finally breaking free from Kanye West‘s control — and creepy control over her clothing and, well, permission to speak. Supposedly her family and friends had gotten through to her during a solo trip back home to Australia. A few days’ separation was what it took for her to take a step back, is what we were hearing.

But just days later they’re right back together. In videos posted on social media, Ye and Bi can be seen dancing together in a hoppin’ club in Dubai on Thursday. We guess they decided to spend their Thanksgiving together after all?

And in another vid from the same day, Ye can be seen trying to sell Nobu‘s founder and namesake chef on his Yeezy sock shoes. Where’s Bianca for this? She’s filming the interaction on her phone, presumably at her hubby’s behest.

And yes, she’s wearing a bikini top.

Not as provocative as those nude bodysuits, at least? Fits the oasis vibe of the resort. So that’s something?

Look, it’s possible Bianca went back and had a real heart-to-heart with Kanye, and he talked her back into their odd and super-creepy-from-a-distance relationship. But we’re more inclined to think those reports she’d at least temporarily split from the Power rapper were just wishful thinking. It was just a visit home while he had some days alone with his kids. Nothing seismic at all.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Were these two ever really on a “break”?

