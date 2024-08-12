Bianca Censori Poses For Another Risqué Thirst Trap -- This Time With Her Little Sister!

Turns out it’s not just when she’s around Kanye West that Bianca Censori decides to show it all off!

Very early on Monday morning, the 29-year-old architectural designer popped up in a couple new photos on her kid sister Angelina Censori‘s Instagram account. And her outfits in these snaps were almost as risqué as the stuff Bianca usually wears (or doesn’t wear, LOLz) when she’s around the Hurricane rapper!

Alongside Angelina, Bianca chose to rock a barely-there brown top that was tattered and ripped up with a couple of strategically-placed holes. In addition, she wore some VERY skimpy undergarments. They covered up enough to make the pics allowable for Instagram’s terms of use… but this was definitely a post of the thirst trap variety! It actually reminds us of those old American Apparel billboards…

Ch-ch-check out the pics (below), including a second carousel shot of Bianca turning to the side and showing off her booty for the camera:

Damn!

In the comments, fans made note of Angelina’s close resemblance to Bianca, which makes sense. Duh! They also pondered whether Angelina was due up next for her social media come-up. Hmmm. Maybe!!! It’s certainly clear she’s not one of the family members upset about her sister’s current… er… position with Ye.

We’re intrigued to see Bianca doing this without Ye anywhere to be found! Sure makes that report we published back in March seem more legit — that Bianca isn’t being manipulated by Ye at all, but rather is actually the one manipulating the entertainment world for headlines via “performance art” with her skimpy outfits! Now, perhaps doing the same thing alongside Angelina is just another tool in the promotional toolbox, ya know?!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your takes in the comments (below)!

