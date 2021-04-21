Bigg Chill Says Demi Lovato Did NOT Make A Donation & Calls 'Fake News' On Supposed Leaked DMs!

Oof, it just keeps getting worse!

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been following the ongoing Demi Lovato feud involving El Lay small biz The Bigg Chill, which started this past weekend over a brouhaha regarding diet foods and sugar-free fare placed prominently in the store.

Well now, we’ve got new dirt on Demi’s drama with the fro-yo place — and it ain’t good!

There’s been a rumor floating around social media for a few days now that the Confident singer has seen error in her stance against the small biz and had supposedly donated $100,000 to make up for all the trouble.

Twitter users started spreading that rumor this week, in tweets like this one that gained a surprising amount of retweets and response, as you can see (below):

Hmmm. Really?! Yeah, that DEFINITELY reads like a Lovatic (aka a Demi stan) wrote it in hopes people would fall for it, which they did…

Unfortunately, that rumor turned out to be false! And so was this image (below) of a message showing a supposed fan asking the place if the donation rumor was true.

Yeahhhh….

And it gets even weirder from here!

Late Wednesday morning, The Bigg Chill’s team took to their Instagram Stories directly to clear up the confusion about the (fake) Demi donation. They addressed the social media rumors and confirmed there’s no money, added two screenshots of their own, and confirmed that one particularly poignant message credited to them — the pic (above) about how “Demi and her team have been anything but nice to us” — is also a TOTAL FAKE!!!

In their message about the ongoing feud, the fro-yo company wrote:

“To those of you asking, we have not received any donations from Demi’s team, nor do we want one. We have not made any changes to our menu. We have not heard anything from Demi since her ‘sorry, not sorry’ apology on Monday. We have not heard from her team. These are photoshopped images. Thanks again for all of your support.”

Wow.

Ch-ch-check out the whole thing (below):

So the only thing we know is for real is this last message from The Bigg Chill — that Demi’s donation and the DMs denying Demi’s donation are both apparently fake AF. Yeah, this whole story continues to be wild and anything but sweet!

What do U make of it, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF on all of this with your take down in the comments (below)…

