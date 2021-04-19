Demi Lovato Apologizes To Fro-Yo Store Amid Controversy But Still Wants To See Diet Culture Change: ‘F**k It’

[Warning: Potentially Trigger Content]

This is turning into a sticky mess…

Demi Lovato is not backing down on her claims that The Bigg Chill, a popular frozen yogurt destination in Los Angeles, is feeding into “diet culture” by promoting “guilt free” options throughout their store. Specifically, over the weekend, the singer called out the fact a customer has to “walk past tons of sugar free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter.” Obviously, the experience triggered her eating struggles… but is her “#DietCultureVultures” campaign totally warranted?

Another often controversial celeb thinks not. Piers Morgan weighed in on the matter Monday, penning a campaign of his own for Dailymail.com, sticking up for the local business he states “everyone who’s ever been in there has loved.”

Related: Demi Lovato Wants To Normalize Living With Your Best Friend As An Adult!

The former TV host wrote:

“Not a day goes by without some celebrity somewhere claiming to feel ‘triggered’ by something, mainly in an attempt to weaponise their victimhood, raise their profile and make money. If this sounds unduly cynical of me, then permit me to borrow the words of Ms Lovato’s own smash hit: Sorry, Not Sorry.”

But, for her part, the mental health advocate is NOT sitting by and letting the media take control of her narrative. The Disney Channel alum took to her Instagram Story Monday to clarify her claims, sharing a photo of the cookies in question, explaining:

“This screams diet culture and I won’t be gaslit by the media or anyone else that says otherwise. I don’t need to feel guilt free about eating anything. This was what I was talking about and this is directly from their own page.”

The snapshot (below) shows a basket of pre-wrapped cookies. The words “EAT ME GUILT FREE” plaster every wrapper and sign. Hidden by the cookies, an infographic also states the treats are “low carb,” “high protein,” and “flourless” — perhaps referring to the business’s desire to offer dietary accommodations for all guests. Though, to Lovato’s previous point, it’s not so obvious that’s the case with the “GUILT FREE” messaging so unavoidable.

The 28-year-old also added in her Story:

“It’s time the media stops gaslighting women who stand up for themselves.”

But to further address the claims Morgan and others have sent her way, the Glee alum took to her Instagram Live in an eight-minute video to chat openly about her desire to enact change. Making it clear she never intended to hate on or “bully” a small, family-run business, the musician apologized for getting “the messaging wrong.” But, she still wants to see things change so that “people with eating disorders” can feel “safe.”

Related: Lizzo Drunkenly Slides Into Chris Evans’ DMs — See His Response!

Discussing why this cause matters so much to her, the songstress shared:

“I am standing up for… just anyone who struggles in LA. You know what, the whole country. F**k it. This is a hard thing to live with on a daily basis. The thing about over coming my addictions — my drug addictions — was because I don’t have to… I can walk away from that and never touch it again for the rest of my life. I don’t ever have to do that. But I have to eat three times a day. This is something that will be with me for the rest of my life. I left that yogurt store and didn’t get the yogurt that I wanted, and then I had a hard time the rest of the weekend. To be totally transparent. And that’s probably something that nobody wants me to say… But I’m human and I talk about my struggles.”

Listen to her full live (below) to hear more and get a better idea of why the vocalist is fighting The Bigg Chill so hard about their branding and social media messaging.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think the fro-yo store should change their signage to better accommodate those with eating disorders? Or was Demi a bit out of line for attacking a small business because they unintentionally triggered her? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Demi Lovato/Instagram]