Jeffrey Epstein Pilot Lists Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, & More As Passengers On 'Lolita Express'

lThe Ghislaine Maxwell trial has begun.

More information about Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased “billionaire pedophile,” is expected to emerge in the sex trafficking trial against Maxwell, his closest confidant. The proceedings began on Monday, and included testimony from the pilot of Epstein’s private plane dubbed “Lolita Express,” Larry Visoski. Vioski began working for Epstein in 1991 and was employed by him for decades.

Per CNN, the pilot testified that Maxwell was Epstein’s “number two” and was his “go-to person to handle everything else that was not business related.” He characterized their relationship as personal, but never saw them kiss, hold hands, or otherwise behave romantically. Maxwell apparently “facilitated” many flights with Vioski, though he testified that she “had nothing to do with the passenger manifests.”

According to the outlet, Vioski told the court that logging passenger names for domestic flights “was not a priority, but they tried their best to be accurate.” He would sometimes note a passenger by gender if he didn’t know their name.

High-profile passengers he did remember included former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, as well as billionaire Bill Gates. He also recalled flying Prince Andrew, Kevin Spacey, Maine Sen. George Mitchell, Ohio Sen. John Glenn, and billionaire Les Wexler.

He claimed he “never saw any sexual activity” on the plane, and never saw “sex toys, used condoms or clothes strewn about.” Vioski testified that the cockpit door was closed when flying, but pilots were invited to “pass freely through the cabins to use the restroom or get coffee during flights.”

Asked if he had seen any sexual activity with underage girls, he stated:

“Absolutely not.”

However, Vioski did testify that he was introduced to Minor Victim-1 (pseudonym “Jane”) by Epstein before a flight to Palm Beach in the ’90s. “Jane” herself — remembered as a “mature young woman” by the pilot (ick) — testified that she suffered abuse at the hands of Epstein and Maxwell between the ages of 14 and 16 years old.

Despite remembering meeting Minor Victim-1, CNN reported that Vioski “never thought there to be underaged girls aboard as far as he could tell.” And despite testifying that he had met her on the plane, under cross examination he couldn’t say for sure that she had flown with them. He stated:

“I can’t visualize her sitting in the passenger compartment like I would say President Clinton, it was so long ago.”

CNN also noted that Epstein “gifted [Vioski] acreage” in New Mexico and paid for his daughters’ college education (according to Vioski, Epstein did so for many of his employees). Per DailyMail.com, one of Vioski’s daughters even got married on Epstein’s own New Mexico ranch.

What do U think of the info coming out of this trail so far, Perezcious readers? Not exactly breaking news about the passenger list, but it definitely doesn't make those powerful men look good. And there seem to be some holes in Vioski's story as far as Minor Victim-1 is concerned.

