Bill Clinton ALSO Sent Epstein A Birthday Letter: REPORT

Well, can’t say we’re surprised!

Last week The Wall Street Journal reported Donald Trump had sent Jeffrey Epstein a little note for his 50th birthday. It was all part of a book Ghislaine Maxwell put together for him, it was even professionally bound. Just well-wishes and cheeky little missives from Epstein’s high-powered pals.

This report has become a huge deal — because of Trump’s response. We honestly would have thought he’d just own up to it, say, “yes of course we used to be friends before I learned what he was,” that kind of thing. We mean, they were BFFs for many years, there’s tons of photos, videos, flight logs, it’s not like he can deny it!

We’re being too rational, of course. He is denying it and in fact is suing the WSJ for $10 billion. He’s saying the book is made up, he didn’t write the note, he doesn’t do drawings. (He does do drawings, as many have revealed ones they’ve received from him over the years since btw.) But there’s a pretty big wrinkle here that no one is talking about.

It turns out Bill Clinton also wrote a sweet bday note for Epstein’s little book! A source told DailyMail.com this week:

“Bill Clinton wrote a warm and gushing letter. It was one page and profuse in its admiration for Jeffrey.”

The letter, per the insider, had an embossed little “From the desk of William Jefferson Clinton” on the top. “Warm and gushing.” That’s awfully embarrassing for Clinton. Not as much as all the rides on the Lolita Express or having Epstein over to the White House. But pretty damned embarrassing.

On the one hand, this feels like good news for Trump. It makes it feel like less of a big deal with the source explaining:

“Ghislaine asked everyone they knew and that included presidents, princes and kings.”

Sounds like a favor then, right? Who cares if Trump got asked to do something like this and did it without knowing it was for a teen sex trafficker. It was 2003, back before his first prosecution. Plus, it spreads the culpability, makes the whole thing feel like scorched earth for Democrats to cover. But why isn’t the right-wing media all over this?

Because Trump already called the play. He’s not trying to rationalize or justify the note. He’s calling BS on the whole thing. He can’t very well say Bill Clinton also wrote a letter for this fake book that he’s claiming the WSJ made up!

As we’ve seen really ramp up over the past couple weeks, Trump’s tactic has been to just call the whole thing a hoax, he was never friends with Epstein, barely knew him, everything is a “witch hunt” against him. Why would that be? Because he very much did know what Epstein was up to in 2003?

That’s certainly the vibe his note gives off! That’s the other issue. Clinton may have been “warm and gushing” to the underage sex trafficker, but Trump’s reported note may as well have come with a little evil wink and mustache twirl. Not only was the whole thing allegedly framed by a signed drawing of a naked woman, the text reported by the WSJ was creepy as hell:

Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything. Donald: Yes, there is, but I won’t tell you what it is. Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is. Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey. Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it. Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that? Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you. Trump: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.

“Enigmas never age”? “We have certain things in common, Jeffrey”? “Another wonderful secret”? All this stuff to a guy who was secretly sex trafficking underage girls?! Yeah, Trump is going to deny til he dies on this one. Even if Clinton is involved.

Besides, this source explains why the WSJ doesn’t have photos of the actual book — just the contents. They say this is actually a leak of evidence from the raids on Epstein or Maxwell — that agents photocopied the pages, and that’s what the Journal saw:

“The book is now sitting in a storage facility somewhere, if it still exists. What was in the evidence pile were poor-quality copies of single pages, not a copy of the whole book.”

Yeah, that actually does explain one of the main holes folks were trying to poke in the WSJ‘s reporting… So no one is going to cover this, we guess?

BTW, we hope the mainstream press do pick up the Clinton angle. When we say the president is above the law, we mean all of them. We aren’t picking sides. We don’t want a single person to get away with being involved with Jeffrey Epstein and his sex trafficking ring.

[Image via Johnny Louis/WENN/Florida Department of Law Enforcement.]