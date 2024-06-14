Billie Lee Claims Tom Sandoval Has Already Cheated On New GF Victoria Lee Robinson 'Several Times'!

Once a cheater, always (allegedly) a cheater! We’re talking about you, Tom Sandoval!

As Vanderpump Rules fans know, the reality star’s friendship with Billie Lee is over, and it’s all because of his “toxic relationship” with his new girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson. The comedian made some shocking allegations earlier this month, claiming the couple constantly fought and dragged her into the fights. He allegedly broke his sobriety and started drinking once their relationship began, too. Uh oh…

Related: Brittany Cartwright Sets The Record Straight On Heated Lala Kent Feud!

Billie also accused Victoria of once arguing with the Bravo personality as she assumed he was cheating with the podcast host. Moreover, she alleged that Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex tried moving Ariana Madix’s stuff from the home — the same home she still owns — without permission. Both Victoria and Tom denied the allegations from Billie at the time, with him specifically saying:

“Billie Lee’s false claims towards Victoria Lee Robinson and Kyle Chan were designed to damage our friendships and relationships. Victoria, Kyle and I all heard her on speaker phone while she made those accusations. They were designed to isolate me from my close friends for ulterior motives. It is not a coincidence that she is doing this while I am out of the country and she is on tour. I will be addressing everything when I am back.”

There’s clearly a lot of drama going on amid the VPR break! And it’s nowhere near over yet! Not when Billie is now dropping more allegations about Sandy! During the latest episode of her podcast, Billie & The Kid, she accused the TomTom co-owner of cheating on Victoria! And it was not just once, but “several times” supposedly!! And possibly with a former flame, too!

Whoa!!

Here’s the sitch. Joining Billie on the podcast as a guest was Tii. You may remember that name! She and Sandoval dated for a few months last year following his breakup with Ariana over his months-long affair with Rachel Leviss. Their relationship appeared to cool off by October, as he was seen making moves on another woman. However, it turns out their romance hadn’t fizzled out!

On the podcast episode, Tii revealed that she and Tom were still talking and hanging out until December! Sandoval even wanted to meet her mom by that point! That sounds like they were pretty serious to us! But the problem with all this is that Billie claimed Tom started seeing Victoria in November — which long before the pair made their relationship public in February, and obvi overlapping with Tii’s claims!! That means there was some seriously simultaneous time linking his romances with Tii and Victoria! What?!?!

Now, the singer didn’t share whether or not they were exclusive. It’s also unknown if Sandoval was exclusive with Victoria at that time. Either way, we hope he was honest about the situation with both of them! Give his history, though, we wouldn’t count on that! Billie then went on to drop a bombshell claim about Sandoval:

“Yeah, he definitely has already cheated on Victoria several times. I hate to break it to her, but like, I hope she’s not really trusting him because that’s hysterical.”

Damn! This news honestly shouldn’t surprise anyone — if it’s true. The guy literally cheated on Ariana multiple times, including with her bestie. He even cheated on his ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute. He’s never been a one-woman kind of man! So if anyone thought he’d finally get his act together with his new partner, think again apparently! Watch the podcast (below):

At this time, Sandoval hasn’t addressed the latest accusations against him. We’re certainly curious about what he has to say for himself tho! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via Watch What Happens Live/Billie & The Kid Podcast/YouTube,Tom Sandoval/Billie Lee/Instagram]