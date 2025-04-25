Billy Ray Cyrus Reveals The Text Message Elizabeth Hurley Sent That Initiated Their Romance!

Billy Ray Cyrus had himself an Achy Breaky Heart, as you might say… and then Elizabeth Hurley popped into his life!

As we’ve been reporting, the world continues to be shocked at the fact that the 63-year-old country crooner and the 59-year-old actress and model are an item right now. But according to the Tennessee man himself, things came together in a very natural way back when the duo was filming 2022’s movie Christmas In Paradise together.

And more recently, that re-blossomed into an unlikely but very much appreciated romance! Basically, he needed her in his life, and voila! She popped up RIGHT on time! The universe always provides… LOLz!

Related: Elizabeth Hurley’s Friends Think Billy Ray Cyrus Romance Is A ‘Joke’ — Including Elton John!

On Thursday, People published an excerpt from Billy Ray’s forthcoming interview with host Ty Bentli on his eponymous Ty Bentli Show over on Apple Country Music. And to hear Miley Cyrus‘ dad explain it, Liz’s love started as a natural and easy going friendship chemistry from moment one on set of Christmas In Paradise. He explained:

“We did very few scenes together but the couple times we were in the same scene there was a chemistry there. We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot.”

Awww! And speaking about that laughter, Cyrus then continued:

“The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different but in some very strange way we had way more in common than we had different.”

Fast forward two years after filming wrapped, then, and he and Hurley had kind of stopped speaking. It was nothing bad or anything like that — it was just that life got in the way! But at one point late in 2024, life as absolutely kicking Billy Ray’s ass. He needed something more! And as if on cue, Liz came back into his life!

He recalled:

“I felt like, ‘Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?’ For me, at a certain point it was like, you can’t get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you. And in this moment… a friend reached out.”

Hurley’s message at the time came in the form of a text which read:

“Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I’m in your corner; you’ve got a friend in your corner.”

Awww! Wow! So uplifting! There was just one little problem: Billy Ray didn’t know the number of the person who had sent him the text message. Oops!!!

Related: Turns Out Hurley Is ‘Perfect’ For Billy Ray After Major Family Drama!

Obviously, he quickly found out who it was, though. And from there, he was more or less off to the races! He remembered how Hurley’s uplifting words were similar to something he’d been told three decades before, in 1992, by none other than late music legend Johnny Cash after Billy Ray had been “taking a bit of pounding from the critics.” Cyrus remembered:

“Johnny said, ‘Hey, you know, just remember that all things that are good come from almighty God above and that stuff happens, and in your case… the good outweighs the bad. Let ‘em have it. I’m in your corner.’”

And because Hurley’s text reminded the singer about “a bit of what Johnny had written me at my lowest point,” Cyrus fired back a response. It read:

“So, I text back, I go, ‘Who is this?’ And it’s like, ‘Elizabeth Hurley.’ Of all the people to reach out to me in that second that maybe I needed most… this friend who made me laugh.”

Love it!

From there, things just blossomed. He said that Elizabeth is “a great human being” while gushing about their emotional bond and how quickly things have fallen into place:

“If all we ever were [is] the friends that we are, I would take that. She’s so impressively brilliant. She reminds me a lot of Dolly Parton. She’s a very smart businesswoman.”

He also noted how the pair loves to laugh together, too:

“If you can laugh together, you can make it through everything.”

And they love to kiss each other all the time, as well! Reflecting on the hard-launched social media pics that have popped up in recent days, he joked:

“There will be one coming where she’s kissing me because people have been saying, ‘Why’s he always kissing her?’ Unfortunately when I see her, when she puts her cheek out there, I don’t know what happens, I just kiss it.”

Swoon!

And then he wrapped things up like this:

“It’s just been beautiful, and again, no expectations of where we go from here other than her and her son — I do love him a lot, and it’s great that God brought them into my life when he did. It’s just a good thing. It’s been a long time since I’ve been this happy.”

So great!

What do U make of it, tho, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your takes on this unlikely but heartwarming romance down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/Judy Eddy/WENN]