Elizabeth Hurley Made Her Inner Circle Swear To Keep Billy Ray Cyrus Romance A Secret For A WHILE Before Hard Launch!

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are really going for it…

As we’ve been reporting (with our mouths agape, TBH!) over the past couple days, the 59-year-old bombshell and the 63-year-old crooner have hard launched a romantic relationship. And while these two have apparently been friends for a loooooong time, pretty much nobody on earth expected that things would turn romantic. Well, nobody except Elizabeth’s friends, at least — and she swore them to secrecy for a good long while before revealing the relationship to the world!

According to a new report published on Tuesday by Us Weekly, insiders are sounding the alarm about how Hurley’s closest pals have all known about her shocking relationship with the Achy Breaky Heart crooner for quite a while now! So, while their love might be a new thing to us, it ain’t a new thing to the inner circle. The source explained matter-of-factly:

“Her friends have known about it for a while as it’s not a new thing.”

And Elizabeth was dead-set on making sure news about their relationship did NOT leak out before she was ready to reveal it, either. The source told the mag:

“[Hurley] had sworn them all to secrecy and they didn’t tell anyone outside of her tight circle of mostly gay men.”

Well, those guys did a great job keeping things secret, because nobody had ANY idea!! None at all!! Incredible!!

But that said, now that it’s out, this is all anybody can talk about anymore:

“Now that she’s announced it, everyone is chattering about it.”

And yet… while we may think the pairing is a shocker, those who really know the starlet aren’t as surprised! After all, as the source tells it, the woman previously linked to the likes of actor Hugh Grant has long had a thing for “eccentric” dudes:

“Liz has a history of dating eccentric guys, so it’s not a huge surprise she’d fall for Billy.”

Huh!

BTW, there are a couple important notes to clear up here, too. As we’ve hinted around for a bit now, Hurley’s son Damian has apparently really bonded with Billy Ray during the couple’s early foray into romance. The source said:

“Everyone’s just happy that Damian loves him.”

Whew! Well, that’s good!

And as for Billy Ray’s children??? Well… things aren’t quite so far along in that realm. Also per the Us Weekly report on Tuesday, a source confirms Hurley has “been in touch” with the country crooner’s youngest daughter Noah Cyrus.

As for the rest of the family?? The insider notes that Liz “doesn’t have relationships” with Billy Ray’s two older daughters Brandi and Miley Cyrus, but that source is also quick to add one key word in that regard: “yet.” No word on his sons Christopher, Trace, and Braison either!

Which, hey, true! Hey, you never know what might happen in the future, right? Here’s hoping…

Anyways, what do U make of this relationship, Perezcious readers?! Still as shocked as we are?? Or are the puzzle pieces falling into place here for ya?! Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Oscar Gonzalez/WENN/Avalon]