Billy Ray Cyrus Posts Selfie With (Some Of) His Kids! Miley's There!

Billy Ray Cyrus reunited with his children — but only some of them!

On Friday, the country music artist took to Instagram to post a photo featuring Braison Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, her boyfriend Maxx Morando, and him. Yes, Miles was there! Noah, Trace, and Brandi Cyrus were not in the picture! Braison turned 31 on Friday, and that seems to be the reason for the mini-family reunion! Check out the post (below):

You know that Miley and Billy Ray’s relationship was rocky after he and her momma, Tish Cyrus, divorced three years ago. And between her snubbing him at the Grammys, issues with his ex-wife Firerose, that gross leaked audio, and more, the likelihood of a reconciliation seemed slim. The More to Lose artist seemed unwilling to accept her dad’s olive branches in the past, but things apparently changed!

Earlier this week, Billy posted a throwback video of him and Miley rocking out together — expressing his excitement to reunite with her soon. The whole thing seemingly caused some trouble with Tish. Then, the Old Town Road singer reunited with Miley and Noah and had “a great day.” And now, this new pic of the Hannah Montana alum! It’s more proof that the father and daughter may have moved past their issues finally! We love to see it!

