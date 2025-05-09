Inside Billy Ray & Miley Cyrus' Current Dynamic & The Secret Importance Of His Latest IG Tribute 

Billy Ray Cyrus‘ Instagram tribute to his daughter Miley was no fluke.

Earlier this week, the Old Town Road musician shared a throwback video of a jam session with the Hannah Montana alum, sharing his excitement to be reuniting with the latter soon — which seemingly sparked some drama with Tish Cyrus. Thanks to a new photo of a sunset on Thursday, it appears Billy Ray reunited with both Miley and Noah — who he tagged on the image — during what he called “a great day.” Aw! Nice to see them coming together after a complicated year!

It’s especially noteworthy to see Miles and the 63-year-old make amends considering how estranged they seemed ever since her parents’ 2022 divorce! From snubbing him at the Grammys, to issues with his much younger partner Firerose, to an offensive leaked audio recording, and MUCH more, it was so messy for the whole fam! Frankly, it seemed like Miley was hesitant to accept any of her dad’s olive branches — but we guess not anymore!

Apparently, this reconciliation has been in the works for a while. TMZ sources, who are close to the famous family, told the outlet on Thursday that the father-daughter duo have been on better terms recently. There’s no specific timeline for the reconciliation, but insiders said the relatives have maintained a good relationship over the years and have hung out in person from time to time.

That said, Billy Ray’s tribute to Miley (see HERE) was a big deal — because it signaled how much has changed since his most recent divorce!

Posts about the Wrecking Ball vocalist were mostly absent from her daddy’s socials during his marriage to Firerose — but now that they’ve divorced, he’s back to sharing his normal, family-focused content. According to sources, Firerose was the one barring him from showing Miley love. The Achy Breaky Heart artist reportedly didn’t have access to his social media accounts — so it was seemingly his now-ex-wife who was driving a wedge between them. That sucks!

