Blac Chyna Under Investigation For Battery After Allegedly Kicking Woman In The Stomach

Blac Chyna has found herself in some legal trouble once again!

After losing her lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family, the 33-year-old model now is under criminal investigation for battery. Sources for the Los Angeles Police Department told TMZ that Chyna has been named as the suspect in a battery report filed on Friday. The alleged victim, Sequoya King, told the outlet that the pair got into a verbal altercation that allegedly turned physical while out at a bar in Los Angeles on Friday morning. She claimed that the former reality star grabbed her phone out of her hand and slammed it to the ground – completely shattering it.

Related: Blac Chyna BLASTED For ‘Trying To Be’ Kim Kardashian In Nearly Identical Marilyn Monroe Outfit!

King then accused Chyna of kicking her in the stomach and making her fall down on the ground. A video of the altercation appears to show the two women in the aftermath the alleged attack, where King could be heard saying:

“Did you feel good when you kicked me in my fat-ass stomach?”

While the camera was not directed at neither Chyna nor King at the time, a voice that sounded a lot like the television personality fired back:

“No, I did not.”

The woman told TMZ that it all started because the momma of two believed she was being filmed by people at the bar and became upset. Chyna then accused King of using her phone to record her, which resulted in the Rob & Chyna alum to allegedly smash the phone and attack. Following the altercation, King said Chyna was pulled away by her friends and eventually she left the scene in a car. You can take a look at pictures of the damaged device and a video of the events after the alleged altercation HERE.

Wow…

This is not the first time that Chyna has been accused of physical violence. As we mentioned before, Dream Kardashian’s mom sued KarJenners over their alleged roles in canceling her reality show, but lost the $100 million defamation lawsuit earlier this week. But during the court case, we heard some bombshell testimonies from both sides, including from Rob Kardashian, who accused Chyna of alleged violence throughout their relationship. He even accused his ex-girlfriend of pulling a gun on him in 2016 — which Chyna claimed was only a joke and insisted it was “not loaded.”

We’ll have to see what happens with this investigation against Blac. Reactions? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN]