Blac Chyna Says She’s Taking KarJenners To Court To 'Proudly' Show Her Children How 'To Stand Up For Themselves'

Blac Chyna is ready to have her day in court against the Kardashian-Jenners!

As you may know, the 33-year-old model has spent years insisting that Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner conspired to get her reality show with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, canceled. She also accused the famous fam of defaming her in the press. It was a pretty strange claim considering her breakup with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum essentially sealed the deal on that!

Still, Blac sued the four ladies for defamation and intentional interference with the contract case regarding the cancellation of the E! series. And after the 35-year-old dismissed the assault lawsuit against Blac in February, she took to social media on Saturday to express that she is ready to shift her energy onto the civil case against the family that’ll head to trial in less than two weeks. She wrote:

​​“I plan to re-focus my attention on my trial against Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Khloe, and Kylie which starts in 13 days. When they got my #1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS. I’m taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that ‘what’s right is right, what’s wrong is wrong.’ And what they did was so wrong. I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors – the lies that were told and the damage that was done.”

Blac then went on to say that the legal battle will show her two children, 5-year-old daughter Dream and 9-year-old son King Cairo, that she did everything she could to “right the wrong that was done” to her:

“At the end of the trial, I’m going to be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me. And that, in life, it is my hope that they will be able to stand up for themselves when it matters too.”

Her latest social media rant comes after she hopped on Twitter last week to suggest her baby daddies were giving her “no support,” and thus she had to give up three of her cars. She wrote at the time:

“Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA.”

However, Rob and Tyga were not standing for it! When The Shade Room posted the comment, her exes popped into the comments section to share their side of the story. The 32-year-old rapper said:

“I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol.”

Rob then asserted:

“I pay 37K a year for my daughter’s school,’ Rob retorted. ‘I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol.”

Clearly, the Kardashians aren’t afraid to fire back when they need to, so it’ll be interesting to see how her court case with the KarJenners plays out! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think Blac has a case here? Let us know in the comments!

