Blac Chyna’s Surprising Response To Khloé Kardashian Parenting Comments!

Blac Chyna is making it clear that there is no bad blood between her and Khloé Kardashian, even after the 39-year-old reality star’s seemingly shady parenting comments!

During this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Khloé opened up about her close relationship with the 35-year-old model and Rob Kardashian’s 6-year-old daughter Dream. Scott Disick praised the Good America founder for putting together a birthday party and being “basically somewhat of a co-parent to Dream.” As for Khloé? She seemed to agree with the Talentless creator, saying she feels more like a “third parent” to the kiddo. Many fans took the comments as shade thrown at Chyna for not being a co-parent to the child at all!

However, Khloé shut down the accusations on Instagram Stories Thursday. She insisted her remarks were not meant to be a diss toward Chyna whatsoever, writing:

“Life is challenging enough. I hate how something so sweet as Dream’s 6th birthday is getting twisted. Rob is doing the best he can as a parent and in life. Angela is doing the best she can as a parent and in life. I am doing the best I can as a parent and in life. We are ALL trying to do our best in life. Our children are healthy and happy! Most of all they are LOVED!! LOVED by everyone in our tribe.”

Of course, the klarification would have been nice to come from Scott since he started this whole mess. However, we love seeing Khloé show some love for Chyna even after all of their past legal drama! But what does the former television personality think about the comments? Does she agree with everyone that shade was thrown? Well, Chyna insisted to TMZ on Friday that there are no hard feelings between her and Khloé! She also urged fans to “stop dragging the negativity on” and “move forward,” saying:

“Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it’s all love and positivity. It takes a village to raise a child and I’m happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides, as a mother that’s all I ask for.”

[Image via Blac Chyna/Instagram, Khloe Kardashian/Instagram, Hulu/YouTube]