Black Ink Crew Star Ceaser Emanuel FIRED After Horrifying Video Shows Him Hitting Dog With Chair

Black Ink Crew New York star Ceaser Emanuel has been fired! And when you hear why, we think you’ll agree it’s for the best…

The 43-year-old tattoo shop owner was let go from the long-running VH1 reality series after a disturbing video showed him abusing a dog. The clip — captured by a Ring camera — immediately made viewers sick when it surfaced on social media Wednesday. In the clip, Ceaser can be seen hitting the pup with a folding chair several times before locking it in a cage and pushing it down a hill. What the actual f**k?!! Just trust us when we say this video is stomach-churning and just so vile.

When the violent footage went viral, it (understandably) sparked outrage amongst fans, including his co-star Donna Lombardi, who re-posted the video on Instagram and slammed Ceasar’s behavior:

“If you can treat a dog like this, it shows how sick of a person you truly are. I don’t even get into the life of this man, but this video made me so upset. Anyone who knows me, knows I LOVE animals. Especially dogs.”

She also called for there to be repercussions, adding:

“I pray the people see you, @ceaserblackink , as the monster you are. Your karma has been adding up for years, but to do this to two innocent dogs!?! This is crazy. CHARGES NEED TO BE PRESSED, and CANCELLATIONS NEED TO BE MADE! THE WORLD IS WATCHING! EVERYONE MUST BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE! CANT CHANGE THIS NARRATIVE!”

See the vid for yourself, if you can stomach it (below):

VH1 was quick to respond, issuing a statement on social media to share that Ceaser is officially off the show:

“We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew New York. Since next season was close to finishing production, this decision will not impact the upcoming season.”

So what does the reality star have to say for his horrific actions? His attorney, Walter Mosley, confirmed to People that he was in the video but actually tried to excuse the abuse! He claimed the clip was old, and also that Ceaser was trying to stop some aggressive dogs from attacking other animals, explaining:

“Ceaser is an avid dog lover and has many dogs and has had in his lifetime, many dogs and other pets. This was an unfortunate situation as I understand it, where there were a number of other aggressive dogs attacking smaller dogs and probably was a lapse of judgment as to how to appropriately break it up, break up that interaction.”

You think?! The attorney continued:

“In some ways, what was not seen in that video, was him protecting the smaller dogs, he just likely didn’t do this in the best way, so he’s seeking assistance and help to make sure that as a dog owner, he’s properly managing it, and understands how to interact in more healthy ways with all types of dogs and all of his dogs, but this is certainly a situation that he had addressed a long time ago. It’s unfortunate that a video that’s probably almost a year old or older surfaced and created such a disruption. It’s something that we’ve addressed and been addressing for some time.”

No animal should ever experienced this level of violence and cruelty. What went down in that video was just downright horrible. Reactions to the firing, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments.

