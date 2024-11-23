Bonnie Rotten Files To Divorce Jesse James AGAIN -- This Time With Animal Abuse Claims!

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Jesse James and Bonnie Rotten are getting a divorce. OK, you actually have heard that one before. Twice, in fact!

Back in December of 2022, as you may recall, Rotten (whose real name is Alaina Hicks) filed for divorce from Sandra Bullock‘s ex-husband two times (!) amid major cheating accusations! She moved to end things, reneged, then quickly filed a second time to split up from James before once again pulling back and deciding to stay together! It made our heads spin then, it’s just as confusing now.

And here we are in November 2024, after a quiet couple years, with a brand-new third divorce filing — only the allegations this time are more disturbing, and go far beyond cheating claims…

According to TMZ on Friday, Rotten filed the divorce petition earlier this week. She also filed a restraining order request against her estranged hubby! Whoa! And then James responded by filing his own restraining order request against her!

In her filing, the former adult film actress claims Jesse has been physical with her before, including allegedly slapping her in the face and punching her in the throat. For his part, James claims it’s actually Bonnie who has gotten physical — once attacking him and trying to break his finger. She supposedly kicked him from behind in another incident, too, leading to a broken wrist and a dislocated thumb.

Jesse’s order goes one step further, as well: he is also requesting that a judge keep Bonnie at least 100 feet away from their son Bishop. The West Coast Choppers star claims Bonnie has beaten the family’s cats and dogs in the past. And if that isn’t bad enough, he says Bishop is mimicking that abusive behavior with the animals!

WTF…

TMZ caught up with Bonnie, who steadfastly denied James’ allegations. She said his restraining order request is an attempt to cast her as the villain in their split, and is “part of his ongoing attempt to manipulate and gaslight” her. She added:

“For the safety and well-being of our child, I will not engage in litigating this matter in the press. I trust the legal process to address these issues appropriately and respectfully ask for privacy during this time.”

This sounds messy AF. Just like December of 2022 — but this time with disturbing new mutual allegations of domestic abuse and those claims of animal abuse. Oof.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

