Tom Brady SHOCKS NFL Audiences By Seemingly Giving Thumbs Up To Animal Abuse! WTF?!?

Tom Brady was on-air for FOX‘s coverage of the Dallas Cowboys against the Chicago Bears on Sunday when he said the most unhinged thing ever!

At one point during the game, George Pickens dropped a pass that ended in an interception. Cameras caught the Cowboys wide receiver throwing his helmet in frustration after the game-losing play. Commenting on the outburst, Tom commiserated with the instinct to get some of that negative energy out on the helmet. However, he then seemingly suggested kicking a dog as a similarly acceptable outlet for your anger:

“Those helmets can be — it’s like the dog at home. Kick the dog, throw the helmet. Whatever it takes.”

Did he just say it’s understandable to “kick the dog”? Like it’s a totally normal thing to do? Huh??? Listen:

WHAT???? Tom Brady in response to George Pickens throwing his helmet: “yeah those helmets can be… it’s like the dog at home” ???? pic.twitter.com/RQRNFOBctm — Carson Caldwell (@caldwellcorner_) September 22, 2025

Is he making some kind of dark joke? Because he sounds totally serious. Jeez!

Tom’s fellow sportscaster for the game, Kevin Burkhardt, did not react to the comment as they quickly cut to a commercial break. The pair never mentioned it again during the live broadcast.

Viewers, however, were SHOCKED by the wild comment, reacting on X (Twitter):

“Tom what?!” “Is Tom Brady abusing dogs in his home??” “Did Tom Brady just admit to beating his dog on national television?” “Tom Brady comparing a player slamming his helmet in anger to kicking your dog at home isn’t the color commentary I was expecting.” “What the actual f**k?! Disgusting”

Sports commentator Skip Bayless even chimed in, saying:

“I hope Brady didn’t go home after bad losses and angrily throw the dog.”

It is an insane thing to say!

The animal rights nonprofit PETA also blasted Brady for the comment, telling TMZ Sports on Monday:

“We were as confused as everyone else by his comment about ‘kicking the dog at home.'”

Knowing the athlete is typically “kind to animals,” the org urged him to choose his words more carefully:

“PETA encourages Brady to remember that millions of people listen to him, that the language we use can encourage kindness or violence towards animals, and that we should never normalize taking our frustration out on a beloved companion.”

Others online, however, have defended him, insisting he wasn’t talking about actual animal abuse but using an old phrase. One user shared the “kick the cat” definition from Wikipedia:

“Kick the cat, also sometimes kick the dog, is a metaphor used to describe how a relatively high-ranking person in an organization or family displaces their frustrations by abusing a lower-ranking person, who may in turn take it out on their own subordinate.”

Hmm. Kind of a horribly aged adage, huh? Certainly not the best phrase to be using on TV! Especially not since he added the “dog at home” part. It seemed too personal, you know?

The former Patriots star has had several dogs over the years, including Fluffy, a dog he and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen rescued in 2016. They lost their dog, Lua, in 2023. See the sweet pup (below):

Tom has yet to comment on the controversy. We sincerely hope he didn’t mean what he said! Animal abuse is never okay!

