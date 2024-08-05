RFK Jr. Admits To ANOTHER Insane Scandal -- Covering Up The Killing Of A Baby Bear Cub

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

You’d think it would never get any worse for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. after allegations he ate a dog and sexually assaulted a babysitter. You’d think…

The anti-vax alternative to Donald Trump has yet another scandal which would be totally unbelievable… if there weren’t stunning evidence. And he didn’t just, you know, come out and admit it.

Apparently RFK got word The New Yorker was going to publish an exposé about the time he killed a baby bear cub, and his response was to just tell the whole story himself the day before. In a video posted to X (Twitter), the presidential candidate sits at a dining room table and casually tells Roseanne Barr the story, saying in that bizarrely shaky voice of his:

“I was taking a group of people falconing up in Goshen, New York… And then a woman in the van in front of me hit a bear and killed it.”

So remember, it was someone else who hit the bear. He just disposed of the body in a creative way, nothing weird! He told Roseanne:

“So I pulled over and I picked up the bear and put him in the back of my van because I was going to skin the bear, and it was very good condition, and I was going to put the meat in my refrigerator.”

He made a point of explaining that was legal in NY state, eating “roadkill bear.” He then recalled they had “a really good day” hawking while the dead bear sat in the back of his car. But they had such a good time, he didn’t have time to go home — because he was having dinner that night with friends in the city. So he left the dead bear in his car all through the dinner. And then the dinner went late, and he realized he didn’t have time to get home to his freezer before having to get to the airport.

“I had to go to the airport, and the bear was in my car, and I didn’t want to leave the bear in my car because that would have been bad.”

So what to do with this young bear corpse? Well, ever the problem solver RFK thought to himself about the “series of bicycle accidents” in New York because they’d “just put in the bike lanes” — so the wheels started spinning, presumably being spun by the worm in his brain:

“I wasn’t drinking, of course, but people were drinking with me who thought this was a good idea. And I said I had an old bike in my car that somebody asked me to get rid of… I said, ‘Let’s go put the bear in Central Park, and we’ll make it look like he got hit by a bike.’ Everybody thought, ‘That’s a great idea!'”

DID THEY??? He recalled whimsically:

“We thought it would be amusing for whoever found it, or something.”

Two women jogging found the corpse the next morning. People were NOT amused. The story of the dead bear cub actually went viral:

“The next day it was on every television station. I was like, ‘Oh my God, what did I do?’ I was worried because my prints were all over that bike … Luckily, the story died down after a while.”

The video ends with RFK explaining how The New Yorker somehow found out about it and told him they were doing a story, and it was going to be “bad.” He and Roseanne and others in the room share a big laugh about it.

Remember that’s his version, which he captioned:

“Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one, @NewYorker”

Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one, @NewYorker… pic.twitter.com/G13taEGzba — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 4, 2024

Sorry, what spin does this guy think needs to be done on this?

He’s the type of guy who sees a dead bear cub and makes sure to snag that body. But then he loses track of time and leaves a rotting corpse in his car for several hours, to the point he has to throw it away… And his solution is to stage a fatal bicycle accident in Central Park where some child could find it. That’s all by his own admission!!!

What The New Yorker does have is a photo. RFK already said he found the whole thing hilarious, and he proved it. Like with the alleged dog carcass, he took a jokey photo with the bear corpse, puppeteering its head to make it look like he’s fighting with it, and it’s biting him.

[WARNING: This photo is graphic!]

The New Yorker RFK Jr story is up, with a short account of the bear incident and a, um, photo. pic.twitter.com/WyFL1xa0O7 — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) August 5, 2024

What in the hell has happened to our politics in the US? How does someone have the cajones to stay in the presidential race after stories like this?? Is it really just the Trump effect that guys like RFK and George Santos think they can get away with anything? No shame whatsoever??

What do YOU think of this latest RFK weirdness??

[Image via RFK/Twitter/MEGA/WENN.]