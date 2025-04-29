Got A Tip?

Blake Lively Wardrobe Malfunction Cannot Be Unseen! And Fans Are Being SAVAGE About It!

Blake Lively Wardrobe Malfunction Another Simple Favor Premiere

Ooh, Blake Lively, no!

The star looked radiant at the NYC premiere of her new movie Another Simple Favor on Sunday. She was absolutely golden and glowing. But that look doesn’t always come naturally… or without some collateral damage…

See, Blake suffered a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet due to some poor planning on her part. Ch-ch-check it out:

Blake Lively Wardrobe Malfunction Another Simple Favor full
(c) MEGA/WENN

Don’t see it? Look a little closer…

Blake Lively Wardrobe Malfunction Another Simple Favor closeup
(c) MEGA/WENN

Yeah. It’s the stains all over her beautiful dress!

That’s most likely body makeup to give her that golden tan look… rubbing off onto the gorgeous lattice-cutout Tamara Ralph gown. Damn, that’s unfortunate! It’s not something the masses might usually take shots at… but it’s clear everyone has their knives out for Blake these days.

Critics across the internet were RUTHLESS about the fashion faux pas, writing comments like:

“Unfortunate armpit spray tan on the dress”

“The gasp I GUSPED.”

“The body makeup on the side of the corset”

“The self-tanner pit stains on Blake’s dress are a nice touch.”

“Oh no!! Can’t unsee it!!”

“Awkkkwarddd”

And of course at least one commenter made clear why no one has any grace or mercy for Blake right now:

“Gross, you can see her spray tan on her dress. Under the armpit. For a person who made fun of her co-star’s large nose (among various others she has publicly mocked), she has opened herself up to the same type of scrutiny”

Yeah, that’s the issue right there. The court of public opinion is pretty firmly on the side of It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni after seeing all the public evidence in their legal battle so far. So any little mistake, you know they’re going to pounce!

What do YOU think of Blake’s wardrobe malfunction??

[Image via Udo Salters/MEGA/WENN]

Apr 28, 2025 18:42pm PDT

