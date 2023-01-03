Blake Lively Jokes Workout Program ‘Isn’t Working’ While Showing Off Growing Baby Bump! See HERE!

Despite not yet being welcomed into the world, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ newest baby isn’t safe from their signature comedy!

The soon-to-be mother of four took a hilarious jab at her growing belly in a Monday post, where she stitched together a before-and-after pic showing off her expanding bump! Both pics were with personal trainer Don Saladino — but the “before” was prior to her latest pregnancy. She captioned the upload:

“been doing @donsaladino ‘s workout program for months now. Something isn’t working.”

Ha! See (below):

LOLz!

This of course all comes after the Gossip Girl actress revealed back in September that she and hubby Ryan were expecting the latest addition to their fam, which they managed to keep a secret from even their closest friends! The c0uple, who wed back in 2012, currently share James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three.

We can’t wait for the arrival of baby number four! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Blake Lively/Instagram]