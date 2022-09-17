Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Hid 4th Baby News From EVERYONE: 'Even Her Friends Were Surprised'

The best kind of secret!!

By now we’re sure everyone has heard about Blake Lively’s surprise pregnancy reveal, but we’re now hearing she and hubby Ryan Reynolds kept it even quieter than initially thought!

After the actress wowed the internet with her baby bump at the 10th Annual Forbes Women’s Summit, a source told People on Friday:

“Even her friends were surprised that she was pregnant again. She kept it very quiet.”

That’s pretty unheard of for Hollywood, where word travels FAST! The source added Lively is a “really attentive mom,” noting:

“Her kids are her first priority over everything. You never would think that Blake Lively, this superstar and beautiful woman would be this regular person who cooks dinner every night and takes care of the family, but she is really wonderful with the kids.”

So great to hear the Shallows star really prioritizes her little ones! Together, she and Ryan share 7-year-old James, 5-year-old Inez, and 3-year-old Betty.

While at the New York City event Thursday, Blake playfully expressed:

“I just like to create. Whether that’s baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating.”

She then added it’s important for her daughters to “see that you don’t have to choose one or the other,” noting:

“I don’t need them to choose to be a businesswoman or a mom. They can be both or neither, but I just want for them to see that anything is possible.”

We swear, every time Blake talks our love for her grows more and more! Thoughts on her MAJOR secret, Perezcious readers? Spill ‘em in the comments (below)!

