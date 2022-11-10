Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively's Kids Thought Singing Was Auntie Taylor Swift's 'Hobby'

Taylor Swift is undeniably a superstar to the entire world — a household name you can’t help but see everywhere these days — but to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively‘s children she’s just their silly Auntie Tay Tay!

On The Jess Cagle Show this week, Ryan opened up about his family’s relationship with the pop star, saying “just like the rest of the world,” listening to Taylor’s music is “like a religion” for himself and his family. But things are a bit different when you’re besties with the pop star — in fact their confused little girls James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, thought they were just listening to some music their aunt wrote for fun:

“I think what’s most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor’s just like an aunt, like a friend of mommy and daddy that’s very, very close, almost family. And then they went to a concert one day and were like, ‘Ohhhhh, this isn’t a hobby.'”

Aww!

Related: Watch Johnny Depp’s Controversial Appearance In Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show!

Finding out their parents’ bestie was super famous didn’t change their minds, though — they still rock out to Tay’s music just the same. Ryan even mentioned the kids having their own hilarious release party for her new album Midnights:

“We’re headed straight to the porch where we’re doing a full dance number set to Midnights, swear words included. My favorite thing is when a 3-year-old is just throwing down the F-bomb in a song and has no idea.”

LOLz! We love a supportive fam!

The friendship between the couple and the musician goes back to 2015 and since then they’ve seemed inseparable. The Bejeweled singer even revealed the name of their third daughter Betty in her album Folklore — and fans are speculating she’s done it again in her latest release! Ryan and Blake announced earlier this year they’re expecting their fourth child and listeners quickly caught onto the name Daisy May in the 32-year-old’s new song You’re On Your Own, Kid.

Would such a thing be really so far-fetched? The Anti-Hero songstress has name-dropped all of the Reynolds girls in her songs before — she even had James feature on her song Gorgeous! Heck, no wonder they didn’t take it seriously, they even got to sing on the record! LOLz!

We love the adorable relationship between Taylor, Blake, Ryan, and their daughters! It’s so special to have such a cool aunt — especially when you find out she’s a worldwide sensation! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]