Blake Lively Talks Justin Baldoni Legal Issues & Her 'Lifeline' Through The Drama -- Thoughts On This Move??

Blake Lively appeared in her first TV interview since suing Justin Baldoni — and, OF COURSE, she had to talk about it!

The actress was on Thursday night’s edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote her new film Another Simple Favor, out now. And it was just about as awkward a conversation as that resurfaced clip of them back in 2016!

Blake was the first to hint at her sexual harassment and smear campaign allegations by acknowledging it’s been “a pretty intense year” for her. She gushed about the importance of her children, James, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, and Olin, 2, who have helped get her through it, sharing:

“It’s no surprise, I have had a pretty intense year. They’re just my lifeline. No matter what day I am having, I have to be Disneyland for them. It’s the best, it’s chaos.”

The comedian then chose to dig a little further on the subject of the It Ends With Us lawsuit, which has been all over the headlines lately, though he admitted he was “not as totally informed” about the situation as others. Blake joked she was “thrilled” he wasn’t doing Weekend Update at the moment since that was keeping him in the dark.

While the actress couldn’t talk too in-depth, she still had plenty to say! Similar to her controversial Time gala speech, she expressed:

“What I can say without going too into it is that this year has been full of the highest highs and the lowest lows of my life. And I see so many women around, afraid to speak — especially right now — afraid to share their experiences. And fear is by design. It’s what keeps us silent. But I also acknowledge that many people don’t have the opportunity to speak. So I do feel fortunate that I’ve been able to.”

The 37-year-old Gossip Girl alum concluded:

“It’s the women who have had the ability to use their voice that’s kept me strong and helped me in my belief and my fight for the world to be safer for women and girls. It’s a pretty simple thing.”

The last comment earned her a ton of applause from the live audience. Take a listen (below):

Despite months ago being warned not to talk about this legal dispute publicly by the judge on the case, she can’t stop herself!!

As to be expected, a lot of the comments on YouTube were strongly against her decision to continue to discuss the matter, viewers wrote:

“yup blake was really concerned about giving women a voice when promoting her hair/alcohol during It Ends With Us” “She is so fake and this interview was so awkward. It was a hard watch.” “As an actual survivor of sexual assault, I feel nauseous that you gave a liar like this a platform and that your audience CHEERED for her. What is wrong with you all?” “Blake, you are not fighting for women and girls to be safer. You didn’t care at all about victims while promoting IEWU. This is exactly why the public is angered and DONE with you.”

All that said, she seemed to win over the in-studio audience (unless they were told to cheer, LOLz). So, what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Was it a smart tactic to discuss the lawsuit even subtly like this? Or would she have been better off to avoid it? Sound OFF (below).

