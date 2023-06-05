Bam Margera Placed On 5150 Psychiatric Hold After Cops Track Him Down In Los Angeles

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Bam Margera has been placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold by law enforcement officials in Los Angeles.

As we’ve been reporting, the Jackass alum was considered missing and endangered by his brother Jess Margera over the weekend. Jess took to Twitter early Sunday morning to ask anyone following him who lived in Los Angeles to call the LAPD if they saw Bam around the city.

Hours after Jess’ frantic message of concern about his brother, law enforcement sources reported cops were able to track down Bam. However, at the time, there was no indication about where he was found or what state he was in. Now, more has come out about the MTV alum’s sordid situation.

According to TMZ, the LAPD tracked Bam’s phone on Sunday — as Jess had requested that morning — and eventually found the former reality TV star at Trejo’s Tacos in central LA. The 43-year-old star was found to have “erratic speech and behavior” at the time of his interaction with cops at the taco shop, which is owned by actor Danny Trejo.

As per Jess’ earlier message and the Margera family’s recent interactions with law enforcement, Bam was deemed to be “a danger to himself and others.” So, when LAPD officers found him on Sunday afternoon, they were worried about “recent suicidal threats” he’d made to family members and others. Thus, they wasted no time in calling in a psychiatric evaluation team, which “immediately placed him on a 5150 psychiatric hold.”

As you may already know, those holds are deemed active for up to 72 hours until the person held is determined to no longer be a threat to themselves or anyone around them. As of Monday morning, per TMZ, it is “unclear” if Bam is still at the facility or otherwise getting treatment. Still, though, the very fact that cops were able to track the Pennsylvania native down and get him some mental health help is a good thing.

Most recently, Bam made headlines earlier this month for his shocking and unsettling claim that he’d “smoke crack… until I’m dead” unless his estranged wife Nikki Boyd would reunite the star with his 5-year-old son Phoenix.

In a quickly-deleted social media video on the matter that was published late last week, Bam said:

“I haven’t seen Phoenix in two f**king months. I have to wake up every day knowing that I probably won’t get to talk to him or see him.”

And he continued at the time:

“I’m going to smoke crack with the bums down at the f**king boardwalk until I’m dead unless you deliver me f**king Phoenix. Get to work Nikki, or anyone that wants to help. I want Phoenix.”

Obviously, comments like that continue to be incredibly concerning. And with Jess’ shocking Sunday request for Angelenos to help out in tracking Bam down ASAP, tensions remain very high.

Thankfully, he was found on Sunday afternoon. And even more thankfully, we now know he was placed in the care of medical professionals. But still, this entire situation continues to be scary.

Sending love…

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

