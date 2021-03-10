Bling Empire’s Kelly Mi Li Splits With BF Andrew Gray After Five Years

It’s the end of an era for Kelly Mi Li.

The Bling Empire star announced on Tuesday that she and her longtime love Andrew Gray had officially broken up. Fans of the series witnessed the pair’s rough patch during season 1, when the 35-year-old asked Andrew to move out. However, by the end of the season they were working on their relationship, and in recent months have posted romantic and supportive messages about each other on social media.

Sadly, it seems like this time, the breakup is for good. Kelly wrote on Instagram:

“Over the past 5 and half years, Andrew and I have shared some incredible times together. I have a tremendous amount of respect and love for him and will always cherish the memories we made. However, we have made the difficult decision to officially separate at this point in our lives. We are both so grateful to have experienced a relationship that allowed us to grow and learn so much. Moving forward, Andrew and I plan to continue working on becoming the best versions of ourselves individually. We want to express our appreciation for your continued support and thank you for allowing us to share our journey. We kindly ask for you to respect our privacy during this time of transition.”

Looks like they’re putting a positive spin on this split! Best of luck to these two in the future.

[Image via Kelli Mi Li/Instagram]