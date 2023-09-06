Wait, Blueface's Mom Claims His Baby Momma Chrisean Rock Is ALSO HIS COUSIN?!?!

Well, this is awkward…

Following the birth of rapper Blueface and his baby momma Chrisean Rock‘s newborn son on Sunday, a HUGE bombshell dropped. The 26-year-old performer’s mother Karlissa Saffold took to social media in a disturbing new video that makes the claim the former couple are actually COUSINS?!?!

Yeah, the pair that just had a baby together are allegedly RELATED according to her new allegations. OMG!!!

Related: Adam Sandler’s Nepo Babies Star In This New Movie, BUT…

In the clip, the rapper’s — whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter — mom explains:

“[Chrisean’s] momma is a Dorsey. [She’s] a Dorsey. [They’re] related to me! [They’re] my people! … You know, all the Dorseys [are] related.”

She didn’t go into much more detail, but went on to say that the infant boy needs to be “tested”:

“Johnathan had a baby with his cousin. I bet you we need to test the baby.”

Wow…

Ch-ch-check out the full video for yourself (below):

Blueface’s mom claims Chrisean & Blueface are COUSINS ????‼️ pic.twitter.com/TmkgYjgIXA — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) September 5, 2023

It’s worth noting that neither Karlissa or her son have the surname Dorsey… nor did she say who in their family does have that name. So, we don’t really know how they’re allegedly related.

Thus, considering Blueface’s own messy history and tumultuous relationship with his mom, we might want to take these claims with at least a grain of salt. But regardless, these are some serious accusations!

So far no word from Chrisean or her baby daddy regarding the new grandmother’s claims. We truly hope for the best for baby Chrisean Malone in this situation, especially — as well as his parents.

Whether it’s true or not, this can’t be an easy thing to deal with just three days post-birth! Wild!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Chrisean Rock/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]