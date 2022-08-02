Rapper Blueface & His Girlfriend Captured On Video Physically Assaulting Each Other!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The rapper Blueface is in the news for all the wrong reasons after an apparent domestic dispute with his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, turned violent.

According to media reports, the incident occurred on a street in the Hollywood area of El Lay very early on Tuesday morning.

Video from the scene appeared to show Blueface walking down the street with Chrisean following close behind. While he appeared to be walking away from her, she came up behind him, yanked his shirt, and pulled him backwards. At one point, the woman also can be seen on video hitting the rapper across the face.

Things turn extremely violent in the ensuing moments. At one point, after Rock attempts to pull Blueface back again, he appears to punch her in the head. The punch knocks her to the ground, and Blueface gets on top of her. After several seconds over her, the rapper gets up and walks away holding what appears to be her ripped-off neck chain.

Bystanders and witnesses tried to intervene somewhat, with one person saying “that’s not good, bro” as things progressively got more physical between the couple. The duo walked around a corner at the end of the block and continued to interact aggressively.

Eventually, more people intervened, and they pulled the pair apart. Chrisean dropped her phone in the altercation, and by the end of it, the rapper’s shirt was completely ripped. The video of the fight shows violence — but if you are equipped to deal with that, you can watch the recorded incident HERE.

Hours later, Blueface took to Instagram to address the incident. In a series of videos posted to his IG Stories, he showed Chrisean lying in bed. So, as TMZ notes, it appears the two reconciled at least enough to be around each other by the end of the night. As the two of them talked, the rapper made comments about her alleged actions and appeared to accuse her of being unfaithful.

He also cracked about the fight itself, calling her the “heavyweight champ of the world.” Then, he turned the camera on himself, and showed his supposed injuries from the fight:

“She done hit me in my s**t. Got a nice little shiner.”

As Rock tried to sleep in the bed, Blueface kept prodding her.

In one IG Stories vid, he said:

“You gonna beat me up in public and s**t, so what’s up? What will it take for us to end this nice and pleasant? $100,000, that’s pretty pleasant.”

And in another, he referenced the movie Rocky and added:

“What are we gonna do, do you want a title fight? … We’ve got Rocky Balboa in this mother f**ker.”

While addressing her alleged infidelity and calling out others who were supposedly involved, the rapper looked off camera at Chrisean and said:

“She’s a good actor. That’s what you is. I’m going to put you in a movie.”

According to TMZ, an LAPD source confirmed early Tuesday morning that the incident is “officially” under investigation, and a crime report has been filed.

Cops are reportedly seeking surveillance video from the scene. They also “will look to interview” both Blueface and Chrisean about the incident before potentially sending it to prosecutors to possibly file charges.

Uh oh…

Not a great situation at all.

