Rapper Blueface Arrested In Las Vegas On Attempted Murder Charge!

Blueface has been arrested on an attempted murder charge.

The rapper was busted by multiple police officers who were in unmarked cars and wearing plainclothes in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday. According to media reports, he had been at Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles in Sin City with his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, when cops swooped in unexpectedly to make the arrest.

According to TMZ, the police move “appears to have been an undercover operation.” Video from the scene on Tuesday shows a crowd gathering around Blueface as cops detain him. Per the outlet, Chrisean “looked just as confused as everyone else” on scene when her boyfriend was cuffed and hauled away.

This is a developing situation, and thus, police have not revealed much information about the reason behind the arrest. On scene, per the outlet, cops did confirm they were executing an open warrant to take Blueface into custody. According to the news outlet, “legal docs connected to the warrant” show that the rapper has been charged with “felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm or tear gas.” Blueface is also facing an additional charge of “discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft,” per the media org.

Beyond that, there’s not much information available. It is unclear what happened in the alleged incident that necessitated this arrest. TMZ claims the incident in question occurred back on October 8, though.

BTW, back on October 24, the rapper posted a message to his Instagram page while promoting his music:

“God forbid I get locked up for something that god forbid”

Wow…

That was just 16 days after the supposed incident took place that cops are now investigating with this arrest warrant. Already in the comments of that post on Tuesday evening, fans are reacting to the prison-themed ‘gram and its aftermath:

“This didn’t age well” “Damn my boy, see you gotta be cautious of the words you speak” “don’t gotta fake that jumpsuit no more now” “Well yah locked up now homie” “Jinxed yourself” “U literally spoke it to existence .. damn” “Be careful what you rap about or speak on you manifested this s**t” “Bro predicted this no cap”

Oof. Definitely a lot of thoughts flying in on social media with that one.

By the way, you can see some video of Blueface’s Tuesday arrest HERE.

