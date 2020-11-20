Did Bobby Brown Jr. Predict His Own Death??

Well, this is spooky… It turns out Bobby Brown Jr. might have been eerily referencing his imminent passing in the days and hours before he died.

According to a friend spilling to DailyMail.com, the 28-year-old called on Tuesday night, the day before his untimely death, and spoke candidly about his worsening health and other important life matters.

Speaking to the outlet in the aftermath of Brown’s tragic passing on Wednesday afternoon in his Los Angeles home, Karey Graves recalls how Brown abruptly called her on Tuesday night and began talking about death and mortality.

Graves, who also revealed that Bobby Brown‘s son previously suffered from a heart condition as a young boy, told the outlet (below):

“He told me a long time ago that he was born with a heart condition, and so when he called me on Tuesday he was saying how he was sick and how you never know what you’ll die from. It was eerie, like he knew something was going to happen. But he wouldn’t seek medical help because he has a phobia of hospitals.”

Whoa…

And while the coroner’s office is investigating the death to determine its exact cause, Graves has her own opinions about it already:

“From my view, I feel like he had COVID or maybe another illness that didn’t make it easy for his pre-existing heart condition. He definitely knew something was going to happen. It sounded like a super bad cold. A heavy voice that sounded congested and I heard him cough intensely too when he got up to get a drink. We weren’t on good terms before he reached out and he called me out of the blue after texting me that he NEEDED to talk to me. He hammered in the fact that he loved me and wished we could be together. It was all so weird.”

That’s incredibly creepy, knowing Brown was dead not even 24 hours later. And incredibly sad, too. Ugh…

Friend and fellow rapper Mikey Polo has his own theories about Brown’s death, too.

Speaking to The Sun in the tragedy’s aftermath, the 25-year-old rapper dismissed drug theories, saying:

“It was probably too much partying or something like that. But he had a lot to live for and if he had a drug problem, trust me, we would have stopped it. I would not let Bobby do anything and f**k up in front of me. I’ve lost too many people to drugs. I know people are going to say, ‘Oh he’s Bobby Brown’s son he must have taken too much coke or too much whatever.’ I don’t want anybody looking at him like a druggie who overdosed.”

Hmmm…

For now, as we noted, it’ll be up to the LA County Coroner’s Office to investigate fully and announce more specifics about exactly what happened.

Until then our hearts go out to Bobby’s family, friends, and loved ones. Such a tragic, terrible situation.

