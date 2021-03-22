Brad Pitt Source Responds To Angelina Jolie’s Abuse Allegations: 'There's A Lot Of Emotion'

This divorce is getting even uglier.

For years, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been battling it out in court to end their marriage. Now, with the custody of their five minor children on the line and Angelina’s claim she’s ready to testify to domestic violence accusations against Brad with “proof and authority,” the heat is only turning up.

While no police reports were ever filed during Brangelina’s glory days together, the Ad Astra lead did openly struggle with addictions at the time. So, things were clearly not picture perfect behind closed doors. In response to leaked abuse allegations, #TeamBrad had a lot to say on the 57-year-old’s reaction to the news his ex-wife is fighting hard to stop him from seeing his children. An insider told Page Six on Monday:

“Brad is heartbroken that Angelina has gone that route. There’s a lot of emotion left after their marriage. He has taken responsibility for his actions and owned up to his past issues, he’s stopped drinking. The marriage was very passionate and toxic at times and — like all couples — they had fights, but also shared many good times together. He has talked about his drink and drug problems during the time they were together.”

The source continued to blame the actor’s former counterpart, pointing out:

“Brad and his camp has never attacked Angelina. But his camp feels this leak was calculated to sway opinion ahead of the conclusion of their trial. Brad feels like he’s being more and more isolated from his children, and he’s devastated about it.”

While things appeared smooth sailing between the couple during their marriage — court documents wise, of course — the producer did run into trouble when his kids were concerned. Back in 2016, just before the Hollywood A-lister’s split, the FBI and Department of Children and Family Services were called in to address a private jet incident between the father and his now 19-year-old son, Maddox. After a thorough investigation, it was determined there was no “inappropriate physical contact” between the family members. Still, that relationship remains “difficult” to say the least. There were even rumors circulating that Maddox — who wants to drop Pitt from his last name — had spilled a negative testimony to the court, but Page Six’s source doesn’t believe that’s true. With a history like this, it’s no wonder why the dad’s been “isolated” from the family!

Time will tell as the custody battle nears to a close next month.

Judge John W. Ouderkirk is in charge of making the final decision on Pitt’s plea for 50/50 physical and legal custody of his kiddos, and get this — Ouderkirk is the same man who married the duo! After Jolie tried to have him removed from the case, he insisted there’s no need to worry about a bias. But with such a contentious, years-long struggle to make the split official, it’s no wonder they’re both so worried about every little detail swaying the final decision!

