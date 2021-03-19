Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Gave Damning Testimony About Brad -- & Wants To Remove The 'Pitt' From His Name!

Brad Pitt may get glowing reviews for his onscreen performances, but there’s one critic who definitely isn’t a fan: his son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt.

According to an Us Weekly source, Brad and Angelina Jolie’s eldest child testified against his father during the exes’ blockbuster custody battle, and apparently didn’t paint the beloved movie star in the best light. The source said:

“Maddox has already given testimony as [an] adult in the ongoing custody dispute and it wasn’t very flattering toward Brad.”

Yikes.

The insider went on to suggest that Maddox wants nothing to do with the 57-year-old Oscar winner, adding:

“He doesn’t use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses Jolie. Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn’t support.”

Wow. Angie doesn’t want him to remove the Pitt? Inneresting…

It really doesn’t sound like the rift between Pitt and Maddox will be healed anytime soon. As we reported, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star’s relationship with the now-19-year-old became strained after an alleged incident between them on the family’s private plane — which sparked a child abuse investigation from Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

Pitt was cleared by the authorities in November 2016, but as of July 2020, the pair were still reportedly on not-so-great terms. A source told Us at the time that their “relationship continues to be nonexistent,” adding that the Fight Club star does not speak to 17-year-old son Pax either.

Last week, Angie filed new court docs accusing Pitt of domestic violence. The filing states that the actress and their children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 — are willing to offer “proof and authority in support” of the claims against Brad.

Meanwhile, a source close to Pitt dismissed the new filing as retaliatory, telling the outlet:

“Over the past four-and-a-half years, there have been a number of claims made by Angelina that have been reviewed and not substantiated. The children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that behavior. This leaking of documents by her fourth or fifth set of lawyers has been done to hurt Brad.”

Such a mess. Will things ever be peaceful again for the Brangelina Brood?

