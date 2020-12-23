Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie ALMOST Spent Christmas Together But 'Egos' Got In The Way -- AGAIN!

Back on the naughty list?

Exes Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie almost spent Christmas together with their children, but frustrations of lockdown and “egos have once again derailed” the broken family’s sweet holiday plans.

A source told Us Weekly that Brad will have time with the three kids with whom he’s getting along these days, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, elaborating:

“They can spend the night with him on Christmas Eve.”

It’s actually a very similar setup to last year, with Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, and Maddox, 19, apparently uninterested in seeing their father. However, it was almost a Christmas miracle in which the whole family came together — yes, Brad AND Angie in the same room — to have an old-fashioned holiday celebration.

Related: The REAL Reason ‘Tensions Have Escalated’ Between Brad & Angelina Again??

The former couple had decided they might spend the holiday season together a few months ago back when they were “getting along” but plans quickly changed as troubles resurfaced. The insider continued:

“Brad and Angelina are equally responsible for the never-ending drama. Sadly, their children are collateral damage.”

So sad!!

The A-listers infamously split in 2016 when Jolie filed for divorce, but were only legally declared single in April 2019. Clearly, they’re still battling it out in court for a permanent custody agreement pertaining to their children.

Frustrations are running high as they face continual setbacks, with the insider explaining:

“Relations between Brad and Angelina remain extremely tense.”

Quarantine has made all of this more challenging as the Maleficent actress grows “more prickly” after being stuck inside almost all year. Her hopes of traveling are also squashed until she can come to a consensus with the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star, with the source adding:

“She has wanted to do humanitarian work beyond the United States but needs permission from Brad to take the kids out of the county.”

Related: Sparks Between Brad & Jennifer Aniston? Matthew McConaughey’s Thoughts!

A few months ago, legal matters hit the fan when it became clear the duo have widely different desires in terms of custody plans, a source recently confided to Us Weekly:

“Brad wants 50/50 joint physical and legal custody of the kids. Angelina has not agreed to those terms.”

Following a possible fling flaunting by the 57-year-old when he took his now ex-GF Nicole Poturalski to his shared chateau with Angie, a source told DailyMail.com:

“Angelina has fought tooth and nail to get what she wants in this divorce, when it comes to her kids she won’t back down.”

Here’s to hoping the kiddos have a drama-free Christmas Eve with their pops. If there’s any time to put aside an argument, it’s the holidays. Nobody wants to be on the naughty list!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]