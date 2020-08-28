Brad Pitt’s New Girlfriend Reportedly In ‘Open Marriage’ With 68-Year-Old Restaurateur!

Sounds like Brad Pitt doesn’t mind sharing his new girlfriend!

According to a DailyMail.com source, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor met the stunning Nicole Poturalski at a high-class Berlin restaurant that is owned by her husband. That’s right, Perezcious readers: Brad’s new squeeze is a married woman!

But it’s not cheating exactly…

The outlet reported that the 27-year-old model is in an “open marriage” with 68-year-old restaurateur Roland Mary, who apparently met the movie star YEARS before Brad laid eyes on his wife in August 2019. Word on the street is the Oscar-winner became acquainted with Mary and his restaurant, Borchardt, way back in 2009 when he was filming on location in Germany for the Quentin Tarantino flick, Inglourious Basterds.

Related: August Alsina On Why He Went Public With Jada Pinkett Smith ‘Entanglement’!

Brad returned to the city center venue in August of last year while promoting his latest Tarantino movie, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, with the director and co-stars Leonardo Di Caprio and Margot Robbie when he met Nicole for the first time. A friend of the model told MailOnline:

“Brad Pitt first met Nicole in August last year at Borchardt which is her husband Roland’s restaurant. Brad Pitt has been coming to Borchardt for years. He knows Roland and Nicole was at the restaurant when he came to celebrate his new film. Brad was introduced to Roland’s wife Nicole and she passed him her number. Nicole travels a lot for her work as a fashion model and she connected with Brad Pitt while she was in LA for work.”

We guess it pays to have friends in high places… or, you know, husbands!

Just a few weeks later, the model was in LA for a photo shoot when she reportedly met up with Brad — and the rest is herstory: as we reported, the pair were pictured together at a Kanye West concert in November 2019.

It wasn’t until earlier this week that the public caught on after the twosome were photographed looking lovey-dovey as they touched down at France’s Le Castellet Airport. They’re currently vacationing at the actor’s luxury Chateau Miraval in the south of France that he purchased with ex Angelina Jolie in 2008.

For his part, Roland — whose eatery has become a landmark in Berlin’s showbiz scene — declined to discuss his wife’s tryst with the movie star, but a source told the publication the businessman is very “philosophical” about his wife’s “close friendship” with the Hollywood heartthrob.

The friend added:

“Roland is a very philosophical guy. He has been married several times and has five children. He is not interested in negativity or jealousy. They are still married but you could describe their relationship as an ‘open marriage’.”

Whoa! We are obviously not going to shame anyone for living the way they want to live, but this does kind of put a block on any big future talk for the couple, doesn’t it?

What do U think about this entanglement, Perezcious readers? Share your thoughts (below).

[Image via WENN/Nicole Poturalski/Instagram/YouTube]