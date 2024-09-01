Brad Pitt & Ines De Ramon Go On Venice Double Date With George & Amal Clooney! LOOK!

Brad Pitt and George Clooney took their partners out on an A-list double date in Venice, Italy on Saturday night. And it showed off their HUGE star power!

The A-list actors, along with their partners Ines de Ramon and Amal Clooney, were in Venice for the 81st Venice International Film Festival, of course. And along with the fun and important event itself, they found the time to have a nice night out as a fearsome foursome! Loves it!!

Related: Angelina Jolie Says She’s Been Trapped In LA By Brad Pitt — Here’s When She’s OUT!

Per People, the 60-year-old Pitt and the 34-year-old de Ramon joined up with the ER alum, 63, and his 46-year old wife at a hotspot called Ristorante Da Ivo in Venice. That is said to be one of George and Amal’s favorite restaurants in the world, per the mag, and it is a must-see stop for them whenever they are in Italy. Fun!!

According to sources who spoke to that outlet, they all made a glamorous entrance at the restaurant by taking a motorboat taxi directly from a 5-star hotel where George and Amal have been staying during their trip out to Venice. It’s not every day that you get to take a water taxi to a world-famous dinner hotspot, so, that’s pretty cool! They shut down the restaurant, too, by the way — for a private party gathering that nobody else was allowed to jump in on. Well, almost nobody… but more on that below…

When it came to their outfits, Pitt rocked a white shirt to the dinner along with cream-colored pants and white shoes. Meanwhile, de Ramon wore a very sexy black fitted dress with black stilettos and a gray handbag. George wore a blue suit, doing things up big with a white shirt to perfectly position himself as all class for the evening. And Amal also rocked a black dress for the outing! Nice!

Ch-ch-check out a picture from the amazing evening out (below):

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Joined by George and Amal Clooney for Double Date in Venice (Exclusive) https://t.co/t6clmWKjHr — People (@people) September 1, 2024

Per People, the foursome was served with a variety of dishes during their feast. Those courses included fiori di zucca in pastella (zucchini flowers made in a delicious and rich batter, and then stuffed with mozzarella), as well as porcini mushrooms and an exquisite truffle risotto. And if that weren’t enough, they also had tagliata di manzo (sliced beef) and paccheri pasta. Of course, the meal was paired with both red and white wine to be had based on the various dishes, palates, and personal preferences.

To wrap things up, Pitt and Clooney dined on a serving of tira misù for dessert. Meanwhile, their lovely ladies opted for wild strawberries as their capper — and that closer also involved a strawberry sorbet.

Delicious!

The group stayed at the restaurant for about two hours, according to the mag. Interestingly, George also stopped over at another dinner party in the restaurant — a table of Apple TV execs who were also dining in the establishment. The hotspot had been privately booked for the evening by the A-listers, but it sounds like the Apple TV folks were allowed inside, too!

One of the people who was with the Apple TV party in the restaurant explained how much fun George had during his time “running” the place after making it a whole private party event:

“George took over the running of the restaurant for about half an hour. He went around to all our tables pretending to take the orders. The menu that had been established had a whole complicated and long explanation on it for each dish … but George just made his interpretation of it and it was absolutely hilarious. He had us all in tears laughing. Oh, and by the way, his sidekick was Brad Pitt. …. Who is ever going to believe us?”

LOLz!

In the end, Pitt and de Ramon hopped into the motorboat taxi to leave after a few hours, while George was the last one out after having such a fun night out — and a wonderful meal to boot. So great! BTW, we’re just glad Brad and ex Angelina Jolie are in high spirits and continue to stay away from each other even as this film festival heats up!!

Reactions, y’all?? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]