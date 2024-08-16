Got A Tip?

Angelina Jolie

Great Pains Being Taken So Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Won't 'Cross Each Other' At Venice Film Festival

Venice Film Festival Organizers Are Making VERY Specific Plans To Ensure Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Won't Cross Paths There -- Here's How!

This was always going to be a worry as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie never stopped being movie stars. But in a real test of logistics, we are assured the bitter exes NOT be crossing paths at the Venice International Film Festival.

The film festival organizers are putting in place extremely specific plans to ensure the exes will never have to face each other! On Friday, Vanity Fair asked the annual high-end film festival’s artistic director Alberto Barbera about plans the event staff has to separate the stars, who unfortunately happen to have films there at the same time. And they’ve got things scheduled right down to the hour, practically.

Rather than just hoping the two A-listers will avoid each other on the red carpet and at parties, Barbera’s team is laying out logistics to ensure they never even show up at the event on the same day! He told VF that “of course” the two embattled stars’ arrivals will be kept separate, and explained:

“Angelina will be on the first day, on Thursday [August] 29, and she will leave right after with [Maria director] Pablo Larraín to go to Telluride. Brad will arrive only on Saturday, to Venice.”

So, the Maleficent star will be gone and done and off to Telluride Film Festival before the Moneyball star can even show up in Venice. That’s clever! Barbera doubled down with this added assurance, too:

“There is no way that they can cross each other at the Lido.”

Honestly, very smart! Considering these two exes have been battling it out legally in their divorce for about 150 years now (only a slight exaggeration, TBH), and considering their wildly contentious courtroom battled involving their ill-fated Château Miraval winery only ever seems to keep heating up, making sure they don’t get close to each other in Venice is a VERY good idea. And considering how important the festival is for the film industry, it’s clear organizers want to take zero chances on there being any issues that distract from the drama on the screen. Sensible!

Don’t you agree, Perezcious readers?? Share your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]

Aug 16, 2024 15:40pm PDT

