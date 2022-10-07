Brad Pitt BLASTS Angelina Jolie's Abuse Allegations As A 'Personal Attack & Misrepresentation'!

Brad Pitt is breaking his silence on Angelina Jolie’s abuse allegations!

As Perezcious readers know, earlier this week, the actress alleged her ex-husband physically and emotionally abused their children during an explosive confrontation amid a flight from France to California in 2016. Brad sources quickly clapped back at the reports, claiming the latest allegations were “untrue.” But now the man himself is speaking out.

On Thursday, the actor’s attorney Anne Kiley released a strongly worded statement to E! News denying the abuse allegations and even sending a little shade the Maleficent star’s way! Oooh! The statement read:

“Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one–unlike the other side–but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do. He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation.”

We see you trying to turn this back on Angie, Brad!

Of course, this statement comes after Angelina filed a cross-complaint amid the exes’ battle over their winery. In the dramatic filing, the actress detailed a 2016 flight involving the former couple and their children, Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. According to her, Brad physically and emotionally abused her and the kids on the flight.

The court docs stated Brad became upset with Angelina after believing she was “too deferential” to the kids. This resulted in a physical altercation, prompting the children to speak out in her defense. The filing alleged:

“When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow. The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other.”

During the fight, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood lead allegedly “choked one of the children and struck another in the face.” The 47-year-old mother filed for divorce days later — sending the co-parents into a years-long contentious custody battle.

While the incidents of the family’s 2016 flight continue to make headlines this year, it should be noted the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services and the FBI launched their own investigations at the time and both resulted in no charges or consequences for the father. This is what the Bullet Train star’s camp seems to be clinging to as they declare his innocence. Referencing these legal investigations, Brad’s lawyer continued:

“Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done.”

Pretty interesting to see he and his team won’t even call Angelina by her name! Is it legalese? Or something like Johnny Depp’s decision not to look Amber Heard in the eye during the trial?

One thing is also very clear by this statement: neither side is backing down anytime soon, which means their legal battles are bound to continue for a long time. Sigh. Thoughts? What do YOU think of Brad’s statement?

