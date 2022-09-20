Brad Pitt Unveils Art Exhibit Highlighting 'Where I Have Gotten It Wrong in My Relationships'

Brad Pitt is expressing himself through art and has put together an exhibit to showcase his raw emotion.

As you may remember, Pitt told ET during the Bullet Train red carpet early last month he had found a new hobby during the pandemic:

“It was lockdown, you know. We were all like, ‘What do we do with ourselves? What do we do with our hands? What do we do with our lives?’ And I just picked up a couple of arts and crafts.”

The so-called “arts and crafts” are much more than that, though, as some of his bronze sculptures are currently on display at Sara Hildén Art Museum in Finland. His work is displayed side-by-side of contemporary sculptures and paintings by Thomas Houseago and a ceramics collection by Nick Cave.

In an interview with YLE on Monday, the 58-year-old explains his sculptures have a much deeper meaning to him:

“To me it’s about self-reflection. It’s about where I have gotten it wrong in my relationships, where I have misstepped, where am I complicit. For me, it was born out of ownership of what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really brutally honest with me and taking account of those I may have hurt, moments I have just gotten wrong.”

Wow, he really seems to be pouring his heart and soul into his art. Something very vulnerable to do amid his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie — a relationship he still believes he can mend.

The art collection which features all three artists is titled “WE” and the gallery’s website offers a description of each piece:

“A molded plaster panel depicting a gunfight narrative scene, cast using multiple impressions of the human body, as well as a series of plinth-mounted, house shaped sculptures molded in clear silicone that each have been shot with a different gauge of ammunition, revealing its trajectory and freeze framing the destructive motion. Another house structure – Pitt’s first ever sculpture, entitled House A Go Go (2017) – is a 46 cm tall composite of timber off-cuts.”

You can see Brad, Nick, and Thomas in the gallery and get a peek at the art — which will be in the museum until January — (below):

It must be an honor to have your first ever sculpture featured in such a place of high esteem. Bravo!

